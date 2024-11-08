Vijay Deverakonda slipped and fell on the stairs while promoting his upcoming song 'Sahiba' with Radhikka Madan in the city. The video soon went viral on social media

Vijay Deverakonda

Listen to this article Vijay Deverakonda loses balances and falls on stairs while promoting 'Sahiba' in Mumbai, watch video x 00:00

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is currently in Mumbai for the promotions of his upcoming music video, 'Sahiba' with Radhikka Madan. At one of the promotional events for the Jasleen Royal song, the actor lost his balance and tripped on the stairs. The video is doing rounds on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Vijay Deverakonda is seen using the stairs while exiting from the venue. He was surrounded by members of his team. He was dressed in a camel-coloured trousers and a blazer which he paired with a white t-shirt. He was also seen wearing a cap which he has been using in public off late to cover his hairstyle for his new film. As he walked down the stairs, he slipped and fell on his back. His team rushed to his help. He stood up straight soon after walked away. Radhikka Madan and singer Stebin Ben were also outside the venue and had rushed to Deverakonda after they saw him trip and fall.

Vijay Deverakonda falls after losing his balance on stairs.

Fans express concern for Vijay Deverakonda

Shortly after the video surfaced online, while fans expressed concern for the actor, several netizens condemned the invasion of privacy and urged people to delete the video.

One user wrote, “It can happen to anyone. It's just a slip of the foot. Plus, there was no injury. Is it such an important item for display? I personally didn’t find it so.” Another said, "You don't have privacy once you become a celebrity. There's no personal life.”

A third user commented, “Sb kuch post krna zaruri hai kya?? Priyanka Chopra ne bilkul shi bola tha Indian paps ko lekar.”

About Vijay Deverakonda and Radhikka Madan's Sahiba

On Friday, the ‘Family Star’ was spotted attending an event with Jasleen Royal and Radhikka Madan. Vijay will be seen in the music video titled 'Sahiba', which also features Jasleen and Madaan.

Talking about his collaboration with Jasleen, Deverakonda shared, “It’s been an absolute pleasure working on ‘Sahiba.’ Jasleen’s vision and passion for music are truly inspiring. I believe this song will touch many hearts, and I’m honoured to be a part of it.”

He added, “Sahiba’ promises to be a timeless love song. Jasleen, known for her unique musical style and heartfelt compositions, has poured her soul into this project, creating a magnum opus that will resonate with listeners worldwide.”

Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, 'Sahiba' marks the exciting first on-screen collaboration between Vijay and Radhikka.