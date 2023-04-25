Chiyaan Vikram revealed that Mani Ratnam is a task master on set and made the cast feel like quitting on acting. He also revealed he had doubts on the film releasing in two parts

Pic/ L- Yogen Shah; R- Poster of 'PS-2'

Listen to this article Vikram: We did not have fun at the shoot of 'Ponniyin Selvan', but we all lived a dream x 00:00

The team of Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' is days away from its release on the big screen. The cast of the film along with Mani Ratnam and musician AR Rahman who has done the music of the film, reached in Mumbai for the last leg of their pan India promotions. During their Mumbai visit, the cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala shared that they did get emotional during their PR tour as they were nearing the end of the Ponniyin Selvan journey.

Chiyaan Vikram who plays a king in the film spoke about how the team bonded and what it was like working on a Mani Ratnam film set. "It was all work and play. We did not have fun at the shoot, but we all lived a dream. It was not just a dream of wanting to work with him or be in a good film, it was a dream of 70 years. To make a film, a story that everyone was dying to make. All of us are proud to be a part of the film. Each character has a fan club. To think that each character has a face now and that it is ours is very humbling."

Vikram further said that travelling and promoting the film as a team was a lot of fun for them. He continues to say that the reason they had so much fun was because of the shoot. "Most of it was us talking about what happened on the film set, how Mani sir tortured us, killed us and made us promise ourselves every evening 'I don't wanna act, I am going to stop acting with this film, tomorrow no shoot'. But the next morning when you wake up, you just jump out of the bed and you know you have to do it, we are doing something so special."

Also read: Karthi says 'Ponniyin Selvan-2' will be easier for audiences in the North to understand

"There have been movies, there have been blockbusters but this one is going to hold a special place in our hearts because it is not about being a blockbuster or a record breaker. It's a story that has lived in everyone's heart and has resonated with everyone's heart," he added.

The first film which was released exactly a year ago had some people confused because of lack of knowledge of the history of the Cholas. Vikram admits that he, too, was worried about the film releasing in 2 parts. "I was personally a little worried. Crew members at the dubbing told me second part has the story, will it work? I was all smiles and confident but a wee bit tense inside but after that response I can't wait to see part 2. All of us, cast members, are going to watch the film as an audience and as fans of Mani Ratnam," the superstar said.