Vishal K has finally got engaged to his girlfriend, Sai Dhanshika. He shared pictures from the intimate ceremony, and the couple is seen exchanging rings. The engagement took place on actor's birthday

Tamil actress Sai Dhanshika has been in the news for her relationship with Vishal Krishna. While the two initially kept it under wraps, their PDA hinted at a budding romance. Now, they have surprised everyone by sharing pictures from their intimate engagement ceremony. The actor mentioned that the ceremony was a close-knit affair and coincidentally took place on his birthday.

Vishal K and Sai Dhanshika engaged!

Tamil actor Vishal announced his engagement to actress Sai Dhanshika on social media, coinciding with his birthday celebrations. Thanking fans, Vishal shared images of the event attended by family, expressing joy and gratitude for the positive vibes and support.

While Vishal opted for traditional attire, Dhanshika looked elegant in a multi-coloured saree. The couple had garlands around their necks and even posted pictures of themselves exchanging rings. Sharing the pictures, he captioned, “Thank you all, you darlings, from every nook and corner of this universe, for wishing and blessing me on my special birthday. Happy to share the good news of my engagement that happened today with Sai Dhanshika amidst our families. Feeling positive and blessed. Seeking your blessings and good vibes as always.”

Thank u all u darlings from every nook and corner of this universe for wishing and blessing me on my special birthday. Happy to share the good news of my #engagement that happend today with @SaiDhanshika amidst our families.feeling positive and blessed. Seeking your blessings and… pic.twitter.com/N417OT11Um — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) August 29, 2025

Vishal and Sai on their marriage plans

A few weeks back, the couple confirmed their wedding at an event. Sai said, "However, there is nothing to hide from you (the media), whom we consider family. We have decided to get married on August 29. I have known Vishal for 15 years. Wherever we meet, he has always given due respect. Whenever I have had issues, he has raised his voice for me. When there was a problem, he came to my house. We started speaking to each other recently, and it (love) blossomed then. It occurred to him and to me as well. We mutually accepted it. We realised that this was going to lead to marriage. So why wait? There is only one thing—I want him to be happy," she said, and turning to Vishal, who was on stage, added, "I love you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vishal was recently seen in the entertainer Madha Gaja Raja, and Sai Dhanshika’s previous outing was the TV series Aindham Vedham.