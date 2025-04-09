In the upcoming film, Vishnu Manchu stars as Kannappa, alongside Preity Mukhundhan, with powerhouse performances by Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal

Vishnu Manchu and Kannappa team with UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Team of Vishnu Manchu's Kannapa meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath, latter unveils release date

Creating a moment charged with cinematic pride and spiritual symbolism, the powerhouse team behind Kannappa descended upon Lucknow to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Leading the delegation were legendary actor and producer Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu, dance icon Prabhu Deva, and executive producer Vinay Maheshwari—each carrying the fire and fervour of a film that has sparked humongous excitement among cine-goers.

Film release date unveiled by UP CM

The meeting was nothing short of monumental. In a grand gesture of reverence and recognition, a striking poster of Kannappa was unveiled in the presence of the CM, bearing with it a big revelation: the film will be released worldwide on June 27. The date is now official—and etched in the calendar of Indian cinema.

The Chief Minister was also shown a glimpse of the film’s making—a behind-the-scenes look at the sheer scale, devotion, and cinematic vision that have gone into bringing the legend of Kannappa to life. Moved by what he saw, CM Yogi lauded the team's efforts and emphasized the importance of telling stories rooted in Indian mythology, culture, and devotion. More than just a ceremonial visit, this meeting bridged the worlds of politics, spirituality, and cinema. The Kannappa team extended a heartfelt invitation to CM Yogi to watch the film once it’s ready and to visit Tirupati, where Mohan Babu University stands as a centre of learning and legacy.

Vishnu Manchu on UP CM's reaction to the film

Talking about the meetup, Vishnu Manchu says,"Meeting Hon’ble CM Yogi Adityanath ji was a moment of immense honour for all of us. As someone who has poured a decade of my life into Kannappa, seeing him resonate with the soul of our film was incredibly moving. He understood that Kannappa isn’t just a story—it’s a cultural resurrection. The fact that he called for more such films to be made and seen affirms the spiritual and cultural power cinema can hold. His words were a reminder that our mythology, our history, our heroes must continue to find their voice on the big screen and be passed down to generations. It is a privilege to have the release date of the film - June 27, unveiled by him."

Slated to release on the 27th of June 2025, Kannappa is a historical epic that narrates the story of the legendary devotee of Lord Shiva. With a stellar cast and breathtaking visuals, the film promises to leave a lasting impact on audiences worldwide. Vishnu Manchu stars as Kannappa, alongside Preity Mukhundhan, with powerhouse performances by Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal.