Vikram Prabhus Love Marriage song Meendum Pirandheno out now

Vikram Prabhu's ‘Love Marriage’ song: Meendum Pirandheno out now

Updated on: 25 June,2025 12:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Meendum Pirandheno, a soothing wedding song from Love Marriage, is out now. Composed by Sean Roldan, the film stars Vikram Prabhu and Sushmitha Bhat

Pic/X

The makers of director Shanmuga Priyan’s upcoming romantic comedy ‘Love Marriage’, featuring actors Vikram Prabhu and Sushmitha Bhat in the lead, on Tuesday released ‘Meendum Pirandheno’, a wedding theme song from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.
 
Taking to its timeline on X, one of the production houses producing the film, Assure Films, wrote, "'Meendum Pirandheno' - Beautiful & refreshing wedding theme song from #LoveMarriage is out now. Vocals - Sean Roldan &amp; Lalitha Sudha; Lyrics - Sean Roldan. Releasing in theatres on JUNE 27th. Directed by @Director_Priyan. A @RSeanRoldan musical."




The soothing, mellifluous romantic number, which has been picturised on Vikram Prabhu and Sushmitha Bhat, is based on the Carnatic raaga Kalyani.

The song, which has been set to tune by Sean Roldan, has been written and sung by Sean Roldan and Lalitha Sudha. The song is played even as wedding rituals are performed in the film.

Apart from Vikram Prabhu and Sushmitha Bhat, the film also features Meenakshi Dinesh, Ramesh Thilak, Aruldoss, Gajaraj, Muruganantham, and Kodangi Vadivelu in pivotal roles.

The film’s story pertains to the funny developments that happen when a bridegroom who is 33 years old finally decides to get hitched and his family decides on a suitable alliance for him.

In an exclusive interview to IANS, Shanmuga Priyan had said, “ This film will not only be about the late marriage issue but also about the relationship between the two families involved.”

Shanmuga Priyan, who is making his debut as a director with this film, had earlier worked as an associate director for filmmaker Anand Shankar on the films ‘NOTA’ and ‘Enemy’, and as a co-director for film maker Ra.Karthik on the film ‘Nitham Oru Vaanam’.

Sean Roldan, the current sensation in Tamil music industry, has scored the music for this film, which has cinematography by Madhan Christopher. Bharath Vikraman is overseeing editing works and M. Murali is taking care of production designing. The film, laced with entertainment elements, is set against a rural backdrop.

The film has been produced by Rise East Entertainment, the makers of last year’s summer super hit film Star, which is associating with Assure Films, for another summer release.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

