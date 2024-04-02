Yash to shoot a chunk of his maiden production Toxic in Karnataka; aims to showcase that home state’s infrastructure is on a par with neighbouring states

Yash and Geetu Mohandas

Finding a follow-up act to the massively successful KGF franchise is not easy. Now, Yash is set to kick off his next, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, helmed by Geetu Mohandas. What makes the project stand out is that it marks the Kannada superstar’s foray into production. As a first-time producer, Yash has set for himself a bigger goal than making a memorable movie—he wants to project Karnataka as a state that supports the growth of the Kannada film industry and is on a par with neighbouring states in terms of infrastructure. To this end, the actor has decided to shoot a major portion of Toxic in his home state.



After KGF, Toxic will showcase Yash in a fierce avatar again, with the action entertainer being set in the world of drug mafia. The first schedule is slated to kick off by April-end at a remote village in Karnataka, a location that was zeroed in on by Yash and the director after an extensive recce. A source reveals, “While parts of the KGF franchise were shot in Karnataka, with Toxic, Yash wants to up the scale even further and show that massive films can be made in the state. In the south, Hyderabad and Chennai are usually the preferred locations for film shoots as they boast huge studios. But the actor wants to showcase that his home state also has the infrastructure required for a big-ticket entertainer, thus encouraging more filmmakers to set their projects there.”

Toxic is being shot in multiple languages and is aiming for a global release. From the get-go, producers Yash and Venkat K Narayana wanted their venture to bring attention to the state. In a joint statement to mid-day, they said, “Due to the lack of optimal facilities, all our big films end up being shot outside the state. To change that, we are kickstarting the shoot of Toxic in Karnataka. We have already erected massive sets, creating many job opportunities for technicians and people at the ground level. We had the option [of shooting in] various locations in India and abroad. But we took the initiative to establish [the base of] Toxic in Karnataka and showcase the tremendous potential of our people before we shoot some portions in other locations.”

