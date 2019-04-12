Student Of The Year 2 trailer launch live updates: Tiger, Ananya, Tara attend

Apr 12, 2019, 13:18 IST Tara Sutaria surprised everyone at the trailer launch when she sang 'Lag Jaa Gale'.

Apr 12, 2019, 12:45 IST Tara Sutaria, when questioned about getting linked to Tiger Shroff, said, "I think you should link me with Ananya." To which Ananya Panday said, "I think we both (Tara and her) are linked with other people. And it's a part of our job, so it's fine."

Apr 12, 2019, 12:40 IST Anaya Panday and Tara Sutaria on their academic life, "Had no real memories with this school shoot because this is larger than life and nothing like this ever happened," said Tara. While Ananya said, "I had a blast in school and college."

Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria at the trailer launch.

Apr 12, 2019, 12:38 IST Karan Johar on Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani song being used in the trailer opening sequence, said, "Whenever we make these installments, we will have retro music. Student Of The Year had Disco Deewane."

Apr 12, 2019, 12:36 IST Tiger Shroff on when asked which sport he would want to compete with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Tiger said since Varun is the fittest, "I would like to take on Varun in probably the dance and athletic competition." With Sidharth, Tiger said that he would prefer athletics because he is tall and strong.

Apr 12, 2019, 12:34 IST Tiger Shroff on making Student Of The Year 2 better the STOY: "You'll have the flavour of SOTY, I have tried to bring Tigerism to this. With this film, we've brought Kabaddi for the first time on celluloid."

Apr 12, 2019, 12:29 IST Ananya Panday said, "I want to thank the photographers and media for being so kind and warm to me. I am too grateful to Karan and Punit." To this Karan told Ananya, "As far as you are coming out from the airports and gym, the media will be very kind to you." Tara also thanked the media and fans and said, "Today has been so special. Thanks, everyone for coming out today."

Apr 12, 2019, 12:26 IST Tiger Shroff at the Student Of The Year 2 trailer launch said, "Thank you all for the love and being my strength. I truly don't believe I was born for this. I credit it all to the team I work with. I'm truly grateful to work with Dharma and what better than collaborating for Student of The Year 2." The Baaghi 2 actor talking about working with Ananya and Tara said, "I genuinely had a lot of fun. I didn't feel like I was working with newcomers."

Apr 12, 2019, 12:25 IST Tara Sutaria at the trailer launch said, "It's a surreal feeling. It's the best day of my life and the last year has been beautiful. Thanks, Karan." While Ananya Panday said, "I can't imagine being on stage here. I've always seen so many interviews and trailer launches, can't imagine being here."

Apr 12, 2019, 12:22 IST Punit Malhotra talking about the film at trailer launch said, "I was very nervous when we started. When I met Tiger, I thought he would punch me. When I met Tara and Ananya they had just passed out from school, I felt like a teacher to them." Pic/Rupeshkumar Gupta

Apr 12, 2019, 12:15 IST Here are few stills from the Student Of the Year 2 trailer:

Apr 12, 2019, 12:09 IST The Student Of The Year 2 trailer is out:

Apr 12, 2019, 12:08 IST Karan Johar said, "We couldn't have asked for a better male protagonist than Tiger Shroff, who is a force of nature. Tara and Ananya are a bundle of talent"

Apr 12, 2019, 12:06 IST Karan Johar arrives on the stage and talks about how Student of The Year was launched in the very same auditorium with Varun, Alia and Sidharth.

Apr 12, 2019, 11:59 IST Filmmaker Karan Johar along with Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and director Punit Malhotra arrive for the trailer launch at a multiplex in Juhu. Pics/Yogen Shah

Apr 12, 2019, 11:53 IST The stage is set of the new batch of students - Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria - at Student Of The Year 2 trailer launch in Juhu, Mumbai. And also a look at the new trophy of the Student Of The Year. Pics/Gayatri Nirmal

Apr 12, 2019, 11:41 IST Keeping up the excitement high, Dharma Productions further tweeted another video with a quirky caption that read: 10AM and the students are prepping! 1. Ananya Panday May be she’s born with it, may be it's caffeine! 2. Tiger Shroff is now dancing in excitement & we ain't complainin' 3. Tara Sutaria caught between declaring it a cheat day or not #SOTY2Trailer out at noon! 10AM & the students are prepping!

Apr 12, 2019, 11:32 IST The makers of Student Of The Year, Dharma Productions is generating curiosity around the film by sharing various pictures and videos ahead of the film's trailer launch, giving a sneak-peak into St. Teresa's College and its student. On Friday morning, the Instagram handle of Dharma Productions shared a video with this caption: It's the BIG DAY! We got snooping on our students and... 9AM 1. Ananya Panday seems like she hasn't slept a wink! 2. Tiger Shroff is working his nerves off at the gym! 3. Tara Sutaria seems to be already working on her ways to woo you! More updates coming up! Stay tuned. Also, trailer at 12noon. It's the BIG DAY! We got snooping on our students & 9AM

Apr 12, 2019, 11:26 IST Newbie Tara Sutaria, who plays Mia in Student Of The Year 2, shared her excitement ahead of the trailer launch of her Bollywood debut. She posted on Insatgram a video with this caption: Currently experiencing life at 15 OMG’s per hour. So stoked about today! #SOTY2Trailer View this post on Instagram Currently experiencing life at 15 OMG’s per hourâ¨ So stoked about today! #SOTY2Trailer A post shared by TARAð« (@tarasutaria__) onApr 11, 2019 at 8:31pm PDT

Apr 12, 2019, 11:15 IST While Tiger Shroff also posted the same poster as KJo on his Instagram and wrote, "Entering the gates of St.Teresa with these two beauties! #SOTY2Trailer OUT TODAY AT NOON! [sic]" While Tara Sutaria wrote, "Can't wait to get this started!! [sic]" and Ananya Panday wrote, "This is us and we're coming for yaa! [sic]"

Apr 12, 2019, 11:10 IST Student Of The Year 2's trailer is all set to be launched on Friday afternoon, amidst the star cast of the film - Tiger Shroff, debutants Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Although its first instalment was directed by Karan Johar, SOTY 2 is being helmed by Punit Malhotra and is all set to entertain the audience by hitting theatres on May 10, 2019. Meanwhile, check out the latest poster of the film. KJo announced on Instagram saying, "Make way for the #Batch2019 here they come!! #SOTY2Trailer out TODAY AT NOON View this post on Instagram Make way for the #BatchOf2019, here they come!! #SOTY2Trailer out TODAY AT NOON!â¤ @tigerjackieshroff @tarasutaria__ @ananyapanday @punitdmalhotra @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies @foxstarhindi @zeemusiccompany A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onApr 11, 2019 at 8:08pm PDT