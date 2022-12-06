Every episode is filled with culture shocks: Rithvik Dhanjani on his dating reality show, 'DateBaazi'

From explaining Gen-Z lingo, to introducing the parents to the concepts of threesome and BDSM, the actor-host has braved all the awkward conversations with a smile

Rithvik Dhanjani

In a world of instant dating, imagine your parents taking over the right and left-swiping duties for you. That is the concept of Amazon mini TV’s DateBaazi, hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani. From explaining Gen-Z lingo, to introducing the parents to the concepts of threesome and BDSM, the actor-host has braved all the awkward conversations with a smile. “It was hilarious to explain all of it in Hindi, no less,” smiles Dhanjani, who believes the show attempts to bridge the gap between two generations.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

Was it a culture shock to discuss dates with parents?

Every episode is filled with culture shocks because the concept — where parents have to experience the Gen-Z dating life — is bizarre.

How were the candidates selected?

The [makers scouted] for over three months, looking out for people who are interesting and vocal about how they feel. Then, they checked whether they have someone single in the family. Initially, they were seeking singles, and then reaching out to their parents.

Was there an episode that stood out for you?

We had an LGBTQiA+ episode where the boy, Snehansh, was bisexual. His mother was wonderful; she understood that her son likes men and women, and was okay with it. So, she chose two boys from the list of prospective [dates]. Finally, Snehansh went on a date with another boy, and from what I hear, they are dating now. It is beautiful to see that such [understanding] parents exist as well. I wish parents would open up that chain of communication. Kids can’t share anything with their parents — that is what we wish to change.

Was there any episode that showcased opposing views between the parents and their kids?

There were times when some boys liked someone, and they would ask, ‘Why did my mom left-swipe her? She is so good.’ Their parents’ reason would be that she has a tattoo, and will incite fights within the family [laughs]. The conflicts are not serious. The episodes are hilarious, especially when it comes to [sexual] questions. I have to read out the bios to the parents who don’t understand Gen-Z language. One of the [candidates], when asked about his secret fantasy, had written that he wants to be part of a threesome. Explaining it to parents [can be tricky]. In addition, I have to explain all this in Hindi. How do I explain BDSM to them in Hindi? [Laughs].

Did discussions about monogamy and polygamy crop up?

We had a few people who openly said they were polyamorous, and the parents were [shocked]. That was not something they were okay with. Since parents were doing the selection, they would never select someone polyamorous for their kids. Some parents even lovingly had questions about it, and [tried to understand the rationale behind their choice].

In 2002, Madhuri Dixit-Nene hosted Kahin Na Kahin Koi Hai, which revolved around arranged marriages being set up on national TV. Now, we have Splitsvilla, Indian Matchmaking, and Swayamvars. Aren’t we promoting the idea of date and ditch?

People [today] are dating, and getting in and out of relationships fast. We are only telling the parents that this is happening, and that it’s time they changed their thought process so that they can be closer to their kids.

Have you been on any dating app?

No. I was in a relationship for nine years. I am an old-school romantic, and don’t think the dating culture works for me. It’s a great medium for people to meet and date, but I don’t resonate with it because I get too caught up in judging people on the basis of [social media] videos and pictures. I wish I could [date]; that way I wouldn’t have been single for the past three years. This show, however, is not only about dating apps; it is more about two generations coming together. Parents believe their kids are a certain way, but they are actually different. The show is trying to bridge that gap.

