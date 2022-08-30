Tisca Chopra and Saurabh Shukla's supernatural thriller, 'Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya' to release on September 16

Directed by Vikranth Pawar and written by Nisarg Mehta, Shiva Bajpai and Nikhil Nair, the series features paranormal occurrences in a quaint, rustic village of Shilaspura, also known as the ‘The Land of The Dead

Tisca Chopra and Saurabh Shukla in Dahan. Pic- Instagram

When faced with age-old superstitions and myths, one IAS officer sets out on a quest to find the truth in the face of doom. Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming supernatural thriller series, 'Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya' starring Tisca Chopra as an IAS officer, is a dark tale of myths and superstition. Directed by Vikranth Pawar and written by Nisarg Mehta, Shiva Bajpai and Nikhil Nair, the series features paranormal occurrences in a quaint, rustic village of Shilaspura, also known as the ‘The Land of The Dead’. Produced by Banijay Asia, Deepak Dhar, and Rishi Negi, this nine-episode series releasing on 16th September will also feature actors like Rajesh Tailang, Mukesh Tiwari, Saurabh Shukla, Ankur Nayyar, Rohan Joshi, Lehar Khan, amongst others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

The show touches upon society, and its beliefs and challenges its characters to face their deepest and darkest fears. It takes off when a mining expedition threatens the village fabled with a temple that legends say can unleash a deadly curse when harmed. But an IAS officer sets out on a mission to battle age-old superstitions that shroud the village in the face of mysterious killings and disappearances. Shot across Rajasthan’s uniquely rugged landscapes, the story spells catharsis with cursed caves, hidden treasures, and generational secrets.

Also Read: Saurabh Shukla: I have no regrets and complaints

Director Vikranth Pawar said, “With Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya, we set out to create a show where the audience experiences how mythical and supernatural elements can come together to create fear in people's minds. Aside from the characters and the plot, the mise-en-scene was also used to contribute to the mystic essence of this supernatural thriller. The show's unique pace keeps the viewer hooked until the mystery surrounding Shilaspura is uncovered. I'm extremely delighted to have associated with Disney+ Hotstar to bring this story to life and to a wide audience.”

Actor Tisca Chopra, who plays the role of an IAS officer, said, “What I love most about Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya is how it captures raw fear as each character faces their own demons. Avani Raut, my character, fights personal and professional battles when she is caught in the crossfire of superstition and the supernatural and resin and practicality on the other. The show puts the character Avani Raut on a quest by drawing parallels between her external and internal fears, which all of us confront. It’s been an absolute delight to bring Dahan and Avani to the audiences. I’m extremely proud to bring this layered gray character on a prestigious platform like Disney+ Hotstar.”

Celebrated actor Saurabh Shukla, who plays Pramukh, said, “Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya, as a show, meticulously brings together a tale of myths, legends and superstitions. Playing Pramukh puts me in the eye of the strong beliefs surrounding the village and its residents. One element that makes this character stand out is that he fears what he worships, but is too scared to break the chain. I can’t wait to see how the audience responds to it when the show releases on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar to join IAS officer Avani Raut as she sets out on a mission to uncover the truth of Shilaspura, streaming exclusively on the platform from September 16th.

