Why more people are learning poi spinning and how it is therapeutic for them

As people take up different kinds of off-beat activities in the city, there is one that is getting a lot of people to move more than they would have ever thought they could. They are being able to do this by spinning pois – right here in Mumbai and achieve all kinds of mental and physical benefits

Many Mumbaikars have taken up spinning the poi for different reasons including mental and physical benefits. Photo Courtesy: Sagar Pitale/Janhavi Ajgaonkar

Nitya Vyas always had the habit of spinning her ID cards in her hand in college and that continued till now, where she keeps rotating her office ID card continuously while I am at the office. It so happened that one of her friends saw this. She narrates, “My friend asked me, ‘Do you know what you are doing, or have you seen it somewhere?’” Vyas told the friend that she had no idea what they were talking about, but just spinning the card because it relaxes her. “My friend told me I am doing poi sport and encouraged me to do it properly,” adds the 26-year-old who is happy to have discovered the poi spinning community.