3 Best Cryptocurrencies to Hold Long Term – BTC, ETH, TCRV

Not many cryptocurrencies can give you massive long-term gains like BTC, ETH, and TCRV can. But which has the potential to bring the largest gains?

Most crypto investors look at the crypto market as a short-term solution. That’s fair since most cryptocurrencies are volatile and highly sensitive to word-of-mouth rumors. However, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tradecurve (TCRV) are deemed excellent cryptos to hold long-term, as they’re not as susceptible to fluctuations as others.

Of the three, TCRV comes with the biggest potential, as it’s currently in presale, allowing you to buy it at a low price now and see it surge as it hits exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) Enters a Bullish Rally

The past few months have not been great for either Bitcoin (BTC) or Bitcoin (BTC) holders. However, now, things are starting to look up, as Bitcoin (BTC) has surged significantly in the span of less than two days. And with the price jump, experts believe that a bullish rally is on the horizon for Bitcoin (BTC), expecting it to go up to $30,400 in the near future.

Currently, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $28,937.40, an 8.16% increase in the last 24 hours. The Bitcoin (BTC) market cap is also up by 8.16%, while the Bitcoin (BTC) trading volume is up by 88.78%.

Ethereum (ETH) With Positive Price Predictions

Two main factors have caused analysts to recommend holding Ethereum (ETH) as a long-term investment. First, the Indonesian government authorized the trading of Ethereum (ETH) and around 500 other coins, opening a whole new market for Ethereum (ETH). Second, the Bank of China issued $28 million in digitally structured notes on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, signaling its upcoming presence.

Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at $1,817.86, a 5.15% increase in the last 24 hours. Likewise, the Ethereum (ETH) market cap and the Ethereum (ETH) trading volume surged by 5.14% and 70.57%, respectively.

Tradecurve (TCRV) Brings Massive Potential for Long-Term Gains

Tradecurve (TCRV) is a hybrid exchange that brings the best elements of decentralized and centralized exchanges to you in one place. It is a one-of-a-kind project, allowing people worldwide access to a wide range of assets and financial instruments.

With Tradecurve, you can trade crypto, stocks, options, bonds, commodities, ETFs, CFDs, forex, and more from one account, which is something that has never been offered before.

Sure, many exchanges allow you to trade those assets, but none allow you to do so from one single platform. Also, Tradecurve offers anonymous trading, as it is a decentralized platform that requires no KYC. Moreover, thanks to its borderless nature, it is available all over the world.

Both beginners and experts can easily use Tradecurve. All they’ll need to do to start trading is create an account with an email address and connect a crypto wallet to buy TCRV tokens. Once that’s done, you can trade, stake, and earn money without limits.

And to help beginners even more, Tradecurve plans to hold a Metaverse trading academy that’ll allow them to talk to expert traders and learn more about the craft. Also, TCRV holders will get discounts on trading fees, access to copy trading, AI algorithmic trading, high leverage, rewards, level-up bonuses, and more.

Currently, the TCRV token is in Stage 4 of its public presale, trading at $0.018. Experts strongly believe in the token’s potential, predicting it to bring in 50x gains before the presale ends and another 100x after it hits major CEXes.

