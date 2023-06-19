Can Labs Tell The Difference Between Real And Synthetic Urine?

If you’re thinking about submitting a fake sample, then one of the big worries you’ll have is whether labs can tell the difference between real and synthetic urine during standard drug testing.

Well, there’s good news and bad news on that. I’m going to explain everything you need to know right now in this complete guide.

I’ll tell you exactly what a drug test looks for, and what analysis it does on the sample. I’ll also tell you what the composition of average fake urine is, and whether it can fool those analysis steps.

Then, I’ll tell you about the worst synthetic urine that won’t pass, and I’ll tell you about the best synthetic urine brands that can potentially remain undetected.

Here’s What They Look For When You Submit A Sample

When you submit a sample, it will go through the following steps of analysis:

1. Within two minutes of doing the sample it has to be temperature tested. The temperature strip on the side of the cup you were given will be looked at by the person administering the test, and the temperature recorded. If it’s an automated eCup analysis then the machine will do it.

It has to be between 90°F and 100°F to be a legal sample. If it’s not, then it’s immediately rejected. It does not get any further analysis. So it’s crucial that the best synthetic urine comes with heat maintenance source that is capable of keeping the temperature within this 10° variance.

2. The sample will then face validity checks. This is a dipstick test that is then tested against panels to see if they react. The panels look for adulterants, and the presence of things like nitrates. The panels also look for the correct level’s creatinine, and that the sample is within the correct specific gravity and pH ranges.

Less frequently, they may look the presence of urea, uric acid, and a couple of other ingredients. Plus, it’s rumored that they also look for biocide preservatives. This is the only specific check we know of that tries to find fake samples.

3. If it passes validity tests, then the sample goes through an immunoassay. This is usually another panel test to see if they react for the presence of certain drugs.

4. If the sample tests positive for any drug, or it fails the validity checks, then it will go straight to a full gas chromatography – mass spectrometry digital analysis. No fake sample can pass this highest level of scrutiny.

How Complex Is Fake Urine?

At the most basic level, fake urine will usually have the following characteristics:

Looks like urine

Will contain urea and uric acid

Will contain creatinine

Will be balanced for pH and specific gravity

Will come with a heatpad to maintain temperature

The problem is that the poor fake urine brands don’t even contain those basics. Worse than that, some of them contain biocide preservatives which can be detected during validity tests.

In fact, some of the worst fake urine brands don’t even really look like urine. A few years back I saw video from a person who used to work at LabCorp, and he said that they could spot Quick Fix fake urine by holding it up the light because it looked green.

These are the cheap and poor quality fake urine brands that do not have enough quality to pass validity testing and visual scrutiny:

Quick Fix

Monkey Whizz

Magnum

Urine Luck

U Pass

Synthetix5

In addition to being poor quality, all of these use poor quality heatpads that can fail.

If you can’t submit the sample within the correct temperature range because the heatpad has kicked out its heat too early, or to variably, then it doesn’t matter how complex the urine is.

Can Labs Detect Synthetic Urine?

I think it’s important to say here that labs don’t specifically look for synthetic urine in any major way, or at least we don’t think they do.

But some of them at least do look for the common footprint of biocide preservatives. This is a class of preservative that is used in many household products.

Because it’s a single structured compound, it can be looked for as a common footprint.

About five years ago, a lot of fake pee brands that had been passing drug tests suddenly started to fail. This was reported on social media in increasing numbers.

The only common footprint those brands had was biocide preservatives, and experts could not think of anything else.

So, labs can detect synthetic urine, but only if they look for the presence of biocide preservatives during the standard validity check.

Does LabCorp Test For Synthetic Urine?

Following on from what I just said, people wonder if LabCorp tests for synthetic urine, because it’s the biggest company. Perhaps they have processes that are more advanced than others?

It was LabCorp it was rumored to be looking for biocide. Then Quest, then Concentra. To me, that’s the only thing they look for to try and spot synthetic urine.

It’s expensive to do a full sample analysis, the gas chromatography – mass spectrometry analysis. That’s why it’s the last step on suspicious samples. It’s expensive, and if it was standard, it would double the cost of standard drug testing, something the drug testing companies are never going to do.

So, although they look for biocide, they cannot look for any other common footprints, because it’s not a case of the sample containing something urine doesn’t, it’s a case of the sample not containing everything that urine does.

Top 3 Best Fake Pee For A Drug Test

Now you understand the analysis that synthetic urine will go through, and you understand the labs can tell the difference between real and synthetic urine only if there is the biocide footprint, or suspicion makes them look at it in more detail, now let’s look at the best synthetic urine products which will pass those levels of scrutiny best.

1. Clear Choice Sub Solution – Best Synthetic Urine For Your Money

Sub Solution is my number one choice because I’ve used myself, and it’s been passing drug tests for more than 20 years.

It’s a powder that you mixed with filtered water to hydrate it. So, it’s not suitable for last-minute preparation prior to an on the spot drug test.

It is highly complex though:

Looks like urine

Froths and smells like urine (contains albumin)

Contains urea and uric acid

Contains the correct amount creatinine

Is balanced for pH and gravity

Contains a total of 14 compounds found in urine

Therefore, this is your best chance of passing those validity checks and the visual scrutiny of the suspicious lab technician. It’s important to note here, if it’s a digitalized/automated ECup analysis then the suspicious lab technician doesn’t exist.

I mentioned earlier about temperature. It all falls to pieces if the temperature is wrong. It doesn’t get past first base, that’s why it’s the most important consideration and the one thing you can actually affect.

Sub Solution comes with heat activator powder. You don’t need to heat the sample in advance with a microwave, and you don’t need to strap a heatpad to the sample.

Before you go into submit your sample, simply tap in about one third of the heat activator powder and shake it gently until it has dissolved. Wait about one minute, then check the temperature strip. If needed, repeat the process with small amounts until you get a reading as close to 100°F as possible but without going over.

So, not only is Sub Solution complex enough to pass the validity testing scrutiny, but it gives you granular control over the temperature of the sample which eradicates the main reason why fake samples get detected. You can buy Sub Solution straight from the manufacturer .

2. Quick Luck PreMixed Synthetic Urine

Quick Luck is supercharged Sub Solution. It’s slightly more expensive, costing $100 (Sub Solution is $85).

For your extra money, you get the fact that Quick Luck is premixed (meaning it suitable for on the spot drug testing), and you get a pair of heatpads with it as well as an optional extra, should you want to minimize the work that the heat activator powder has to do.

So Quick Luck is a more convenient version of Sub Solution that still takes advantage of the incredible heat activator powder which means you simply cannot fail a drug test through submitting the sample outside the correct temperature range. You can purchase from Clear Choice .

3. Test clear Powdered Urine Kit

Test clear synthetic powdered urine is a little-known product. That’s a shame, because it’s definitely the third best synthetic urine on the market, and in terms of whether labs can detect synthetic urine or not, its complexity is almost as good as Sub Solution and Quick Luck.

Test clear urine is powdered, so you’ll have to mix it with filtered water. It has the characteristics of looking, smelling, and frothing like real urine.

It’s also a complex formula that is almost as good as the best brands, but not quite as good. That’s why it’s probably more suited to low-cost pre-employment drug test.

It also uses a heatpad. It’s the best heatpad I’ve seen. It’s slim and kicks out a steady heat for a couple of hours. You can stick it (one side is sticky) around the sample to ensure that all the heat is focused into the sample in an even manner.

It’s also cheaper than Sub Solution and Quick Luck, costing just $50 . It’s not as good as Sub Solution and Quick Luck, but it’s far better than any of the poor quality synthetic urine products I’ve mentioned earlier.

If the test is supervised, please check out this article for detaild guide on using detox drinks and pills.

