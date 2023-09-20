PureRawz Review: Is PureRawz Legit Or A Total Scam?

If you’ve been searching the web for certain types of health products recently, you might’ve come across a brand that is called PureRawz.

PureRawz is an online vendor that sells various types of health and wellness products including SARMs, Peptides, Nootropics, Kratom, CBD capsules, and more. Having been around since 2019, they’ve grown to become one of the most popular brands that people recommend when it comes to sources for buying things that have been traditionally more difficult to obtain such as HGH, HCG, and certain nootropics. While their product catalog is certainly impressive, what matters most is the quality of these products and what the reputation of this brand actually is; and whilst PureRawz is certainly unique in what it has to offer, there are a significant number of sites that offer the exact same types of products. Let’s take a look into PureRawz and see how it stacks up to its competitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Does PureRawz Sell?

PureRawz sells a significant amount of products on their website, but they are most commonly known for their fitness catalog which includes SARMs and peptides such as HCG, HGH, Cardarine, Ostarine, and RAD 140. These types of products are usually more difficult to obtain for the average person living in the United States and other developed nations due to them being quite costly and usually only obtainable through a prescription. When buying from a site like PureRawz, you do not need a prescription and the cost can be significantly lower due to their products being made in countries where the cost of manufacturing such products is significantly lower. This has made PureRawz and many other similar sites grow in popularity over recent years. As we’ve already touched on, the quality of their products is the most important point of discussion because the potential repercussions for taking low quality products in this situation could be quite large.

Quality Of Products

One standout feature of PureRawz is their dedication to research and development, ensuring that their offerings are not only effective but also on the cutting edge of scientific advancements. This commitment has resulted in products that are not only potent but also safer and more refined than many competitors on the market.

What sets PureRawz apart is their unwavering commitment to product purity and potency. Each item in their catalog undergoes rigorous quality control measures, including first-party and third-party lab testing, to ensure that customers receive products that meet the highest standards. Their third-party testing is done independently through MZ Biolabs, located in Tuscan, Arizona, USA. Whether you're seeking SARMS for muscle development, peptides for scientific research, or specialized compounds, you can trust Pure Rawz to deliver products of exceptional quality that are backed by transparency and integrity. The quality of their products is truly one of the highest in the industry and this is one of the many reasons for which they have an incredible retention rate of their customers.

The PureRawz Experience: Shipping And Ordering

PureRawz is based in the US but they are a premium vendor, thus shipping times to the United States are a bit longer than the competition that is based stateside, so you can expect the order to take anywhere between 8-17 days to arrive. They ship all over the world and send out parcels every day of the week, Monday through Friday. There is also a very slightly increased risk of the package being seized on international orders due to their products having to go through customs but the vast majority of the time it is not an issue. In the unlikely event that the package is seized, PureRawz may reimburse you. Ordering is easy as you might expect and only takes a couple of minutes at most. They are quite flexible with their payment options offering various payment methods such as:

PayPal

CryptoCurrency

Card

Venmo/Zelle

PureRawz Pricing: Are They Competitive?

PureRawz offers some of the best prices on the market which explains why they are such a popular source for many people around the world. While most competitors sell their liquid SARMs in 30 ml bottles, most liquid SARMs sold by PureRawz are put in 35/40 ml bottles.

Yet, they retail for around the same price as the competitors are selling their lesser quantity liquids. PureRawz regularly runs discounts of as much as 35% on the website. They also regularly release discount codes. Here are some examples of the prices you’ll find for SARMs:

GW-501516 (Cardarine)

Dosage: 20mg per capsule

Quantity: 60 capsules

Price: $75.00

GW0742

Dosage: 20mg per capsule

Quantity: 60 capsules

Price: $70.98

ACP105

Dosage: 20mg per capsule

Quantity: 60 capsules

Price: $112.98

LGD-4033 (Ligandrol)

Dosage: 20mg per capsule

Quantity: 60 capsules

Price: $81.98

LGD-3303

Dosage: 20mg per capsule

Quantity: 60 capsules

Price: $107.48

MK-2866 (Ostarine)

Dosage: 20mg per capsule

Quantity: 60 capsules

Price: $66.98

MK677 (Nutrobal)

Dosage: 20mg per capsule

Quantity: 60 capsules

Price: $90.00

RAD140 (Testolone)

Dosage: 20mg per capsule

Quantity: 60 capsules

Price: $106.48

S23

Dosage: 20mg per capsule

Quantity: 60 capsules

Price: $70.98

S4 (Andarine)

Dosage: 20mg per capsule

Quantity: 60 capsules

Price: $62.00

SR9009 (Stenabolic)

Dosage: 20mg per capsule

Quantity: 60 capsules

Price: $99.98

SR9011

Dosage: 20mg per capsule

Quantity: 60 capsules

Price: $103.48

YK11

Dosage: 20mg per capsule

Quantity: 60 capsules

Price: $86.98

The Positives & Negatives of Shopping At PureRawz

Our journey with PureRawz has been quite the adventure, filled with impressive highlights. What truly stands out is the extensive array of offerings they provide, making them a true one-stop-shop for those pursuing fitness and research goals. Whether you prefer the convenience of capsules, the versatility of powders, or the precision of liquids, PureRawz has got you covered. The company's dedication to variety ensures that you can tailor your supplement regimen to your unique needs.

Speaking of liquids, PureRawz excels in this department, offering a double-dose concentration option for your SARMs. This level of customization empowers customers to fine-tune their fitness journey like never before. But it's not just about SARMs; PureRawz spoils you for choice with a wide selection of ancillary products, peptides, and a treasure trove of research chemicals that cater to the most discerning enthusiasts.

Yet, amidst all this greatness, there's a minor hiccup. The website navigation can sometimes feel like a maze, making it challenging to find what you're looking for efficiently. We've all been there, sifting through pages of products when a simple search would have sufficed. Nonetheless, it's a small trade-off for the wealth of options at your fingertips.

PureRawz's commitment to transparency is commendable. They readily provide third-party testing Certificates of Analysis (COAs) on their product landing pages, giving you peace of mind about product authenticity and quality. It's this level of transparency that sets them apart from the crowd.

In a head-to-head comparison with other premium American suppliers, PureRawz emerges as a heavyweight champion. Their product range is simply unrivaled, making them a top-tier choice for discerning buyers.

PureRawz Reviews: What Buyers Are Saying

Of course, as is the case with any online shop, it’s important to do your due diligence and get a feel for what others are saying about any given platform. PureRawz has been around for years and as a result, they have had thousands of customers over the years and many of them have left reviews, with the vast majority of them being overwhelmingly positive. Let’s take a look at some PureRawz reviews written by customers over the last several months:

"My journey with PureRawz began when I decided to order their RAD 140, and I must say, it exceeded all expectations. Curiously, I encountered minimal side effects, primarily occasional, mild headaches. In the span of just 6 weeks, I witnessed a remarkable transformation, gaining a solid 15 pounds of lean muscle and achieving unprecedented strength gains. I recall my bench press starting at 225 for 4 reps, but now, I effortlessly push for 7, almost 8 reps. Even after concluding my cycle, I find myself minimally suppressed, still waking up with morning vigor, and maintaining my overall well-being. The thought of requiring post-cycle bloodwork seems almost unnecessary at this point. If you're contemplating your source for RAD, I wholeheartedly recommend PureRawz."

"On a somewhat humorous note, my friend, a dedicated SARM enthusiast, has explored countless options from both big and boutique companies. His recent encounter with PureRawz left him in awe. Within a mere 2 hours of his initial dose, he could feel the effects - no exaggerations or placebo effects here. He decided to wait until the following day to comment further, and to his amazement, the second dose he took in the morning before work carried him through nearly 12 hours. A profound sense of well-being washed over him, a testament to the quality of the SARMs. The effects seemed to intensify during periods of fasting. Prior experiences with Rad 140 from various suppliers had left him feeling nothing, absolutely nothing. He had attributed this to his unique biochemistry. However, his recent experience with PureRawz clarified that it was the quality that was lacking elsewhere, not his body's response. He has declared unwavering loyalty to PureRawz and revels in the newfound strength and, most importantly, the sustained sense of well-being he sought. PureRawz isn't just a source; it's a game-changer."

“PureRawz has garnered praise from a multitude of satisfied customers for delivering SARMs of unparalleled quality, and the prospect of exploring their offerings firsthand is indeed enticing. Beyond the realm of SARMs, PureRawz extends its repertoire to include an array of supplementary products, including CBD items and kratom, ensuring a holistic approach to your wellness needs. However, what truly sets PureRawz apart is the sheer breadth of options at your disposal. They don't just offer a few SARM choices; they provide an extensive selection. Whether you prefer injectables, tablets, capsules, or liquids, PureRawz caters to your preferences, ensuring a personalized and adaptable experience to meet your specific requirements. The diversity they offer is a testament to their commitment to customer satisfaction and flexibility in tailoring your supplementation journey.”

Customer Support & Policy On Cancellations & Refunds

The customer support offered by PureRawz is second to none. You can reach Pure Rawz through the provided email address (support@purerawz.co) and they will usually respond in less than 24 hours. Additionally, you can also reach them through the live chat feature on their website or the toll-free number that they also have in their contact section: 1 (888) 836-5307, allowing you to connect with them directly and receive personalized assistance.

This company is extremely flexible when it comes to cancellations and refunds, which is not common in the industry due to various reasons. You may cancel your order and receive a refund within 21 days in the case of bank transfers. You may also receive a refund if something goes wrong with the order, such as the package not arriving or it being seized by customs in the case of customs. However, PureRawz does not accept returns so if you do end up receiving your package and opening it, you may not return the product for a refund.

Why Using Fitness Products Can Improve Your Quality Of Life

Incorporating fitness products such as RAD (like RAD 140) and peptides into your health and wellness routine can be a transformative journey that significantly enhances your quality of life. RAD 140, for example, can contribute to increased muscle mass and strength, which not only improves physical performance but also boosts self-confidence and overall well-being. Peptides, on the other hand, offer a range of benefits, from aiding in muscle recovery to enhancing cognitive function and promoting anti-aging effects. Together, these fitness products can help you achieve your fitness goals more efficiently, leading to a healthier and more active lifestyle. You can also avoid using testosterone supplements such as Testogen when incorporating these products in your life. As you witness positive changes in your body and experience increased vitality, your quality of life is bound to improve, both physically and mentally, empowering you to live life to the fullest.

Final Thoughts On PureRawz

This company has reached the level they have reached for various reasons, but it mostly comes down to product quality, pricing, and customer support. When a company has a combination of high quality products at a competitive price coupled with good customer support, it is difficult to lose. PureRawz is extremely affordable when comparing it to the competition and as shown in their lab-testing, their products are quite pure. The biggest criticism of this company has been their shipping times which can sometimes take quite a bit depending on where you are located. This is something the company is aware of and is constantly working to improve. Overall, It’s difficult to find a company that sells SARMs, peptides, and fitness-related products which does so in a better way than PureRawz which is why it is one of our favorite sites to buy from right now.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this sponsored article are those of the sponsor/author/agency and do not represent the stand and views of Mid-Day Group.Mid-Day Group disclaims any and all liability to any party, company or product for any direct, indirect, implied, punitive, special, incidental or consequential damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of this content.