Live Blog

Mumbai Marathon: Sudha Singh wins big; qualifies for World Championships, Doha

Jan 20, 2019, 06:02 IST | mid-day online desk

The 16th edition of the IAAF Gold Label Tata Mumbai Marathon will witness participation of over 46,000 athletes. As the runners take to the streets of Mumbai, here's all the live update on the Tata Mumbai Marathon

  • Jan 20, 2019, 11:32 IST

    MC Mary Kom presented the winner's medals to the winners of the Indian Men elite winners.

  • Jan 20, 2019, 11:15 IST

    Champions with Disability is a non-timed fun run and one of the races at the Tata Mumbai Marathon. The 'Champions with Disability' run saw amputees, disabled soldiers and even dwarfs in attendance.

    Here's a sneak peek into 'Champions with Disability' run:

  • Jan 20, 2019, 11:10 IST

    Full marathon runners from Germany who ran the Tata Mumbai Marathon today pose with their winning medals.

    Germany
    Pic credit/ Twitter Richa Pinto

  • Jan 20, 2019, 10:55 IST

    Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the 16th edition of IAAF Gold Label Tata Mumbai Marathon 2019 along with his wife Amruta Fadnavis. The flagging off event was also attended by Minister Vinod Tawde. Here are the pictures.

    Devendra Fadnavis
    Devendra Fadnavis along with his wife Amruta Fadnavis and minister Vinod Tawde

    Marathon Run

  • Jan 20, 2019, 10:40 IST

    Twitter user Rahul Bhutani who participated in the half marathon at Tata Mumbai Marathon clocked his best Mumbai timing of 2:17:19. He captioned it: Always a delight running in Mumbai with so much crowd support!

    Rahul Bhutani
    Pic credit. Twitter Rahul Bhutani

  • Jan 20, 2019, 10:27 IST

    With a personal best timing of 2:34:56, Sudha Singh has not only managed to smash Tata Mumbai Marathon course record but has successfully qualified for the IAAF World Championships to be held in Doha. Besides Sudha Singh, Nitendra Singh Rawat also won the Indian Men category and qualified for the 2019 world championships in Doha. Gopi T came in second in the Indian men category.

  • Jan 20, 2019, 09:56 IST

    Indian Olympic athlete Sudha Singh leaves her compatriots behind in the Indian Women category as she hits the home stretch! At the 16th edition of IAAF Gold Label, Tata Mumbai Marathon Sudha Singh was aiming to emulate Lalita Pawar's feat of becoming thrice winner of the Mumbai marathon. Pawar had won in 2012, 2013 and 2014. Sudha is defending champion and has won twice before. Sudha won in 2017, 2018 and winning this year's Indian women category comes as an icing on the cake for the Indian speedster who is eyeing a place in the World Athletics Championships to be held in Doha (Qatar) in September-October this year.

    Sudha Singh

  • Jan 20, 2019, 09:52 IST

    In the Elite Women category, bib no.106 Worknesh Alemu of Ethiopia has managed to pull away from the pack and is closing in on an impressive victory! Will she maintain her dominance?

  • Jan 20, 2019, 09:45 IST

    2016 winner and course record holder in the Indian Men's Elite field, Narendra Singh Rawat bounced back in style at the 16th edition of the IAAF Gold Label Tata Mumbai Marathon by winning the Indian Men category race. 32-year-old Rawat had announced himself to the world by smashing the Mumbai Marathon course record back in 2016 with a career-best timing of 2:15.48.

  • Jan 20, 2019, 09:34 IST

    In the Indian Men category, Bib no. 22, Nitendra Singh Rawat,Indian marathoner, and Olympian 2016 winner is closing in on an impressive victory.

    Narendra Rawat
    Pic/Twitter Tata Mumbai Marathon

  • Jan 20, 2019, 09:30 IST

    Cosmas Lagat of Kenya wins the elite men's category.

  • Jan 20, 2019, 09:19 IST

    Cosmas Lagat of Kenya is leading the elite men's category by being miles ahead of the rest. Will his dominance continue?

  • Jan 20, 2019, 09:14 IST

    Bib no. 4 Cosmas Lagat of Kenya, is miles ahead of the rest with a timing of 1:40:38 after 34 Kms. Can he maintain his lead? Another 8 Kms to go. Who will win?

  • Jan 20, 2019, 09:10 IST

    Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share the Traffic guidelines for people participating in the Tata Mumbai Marathon race and also for people who are planning or travel through the path of the marathon in the morning hours.

  • Jan 20, 2019, 08:57 IST

    With a message of converting disability into ability, 16 soldiers who were disabled in war are set to participate in the 16th edition of the IAAF Gold Label Tata Mumbai Marathon. The contingent will be led by former Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Vijay Oberoi Four officers, two JCOs and 10 jawans who have sustained disabling injuries, including amputated limbs in various wars of 1965, 1971, Kargil and the Indian Peacekeeping Force operations. They will participate will participate in the 'Dream Run' category of the Mumbai Marathon under the banner of War Wounded Foundation.

  • Jan 20, 2019, 08:52 IST

    Bollywood actress and host of The Tara Sharma Show, Tara Sharma Saluja took to Twitter to share her pre-morning routine before the start of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2019.

    Here's what the actor tweeted:

  • Jan 20, 2019, 08:32 IST

    After Kenya, Ethiopian runners lead the Elite men's category. First, it was Bib no. 5 Aychew Bantie and now it is Abera Kuma, bib no 1 leading the way.

  • Jan 20, 2019, 08:14 IST

    Mary Kom, the face of the 16th edition of the IAAF Gold Label Tata Mumbai Marathon was seen cheering the runners at the starting point of the Tata Mumbai Marathon. 

    Mary Kom
    Pic credit/ Shadab Khan

    Pinkathon ambassador Milind Soman was also spotted with his wife Ankita Konwar at the starting line of the Tata Mumbai Marathon.

    Milind and Ankita
    Pic credit/ Shadab Khan

  • Jan 20, 2019, 07:59 IST

    In the 16th edition of the IAAF Gold Label Tata Mumbai Marathon, 8414 runners will participate in the full marathon (42.195km), which is a 22 percent increase compared to the last edition. The Marathon starts opposite Chhatrapati Shivaji Railway Terminus and runs along many of the city’s classical locations such as Flora Fountain, Chowpatty, Marine Drive, Haji Ali, Mahim Church, and of course the very majestic Bandra-Worli Sea link.

  • Jan 20, 2019, 07:48 IST

    Bib No 10, Douglas Chebii of Kenya leads the pack with a timing of 00:17:21 after 6 Kms in the full marathon category!

  • Jan 20, 2019, 07:29 IST

    The 16th edition of the IAAF Gold Label Tata Mumbai Marathon is the richest marathon in India with a prize pool worth USD $405,000. The event has six different race categories - Full Marathon (42.195 kms), Half Marathon (21.097 kms), Senior Citizens Race (4.7 km), Dream Run (6.6 km), Champions with Disability category (2.1 km) and a newly added edition Open 10K run.

  • Jan 20, 2019, 07:13 IST

    The 16th edition of the IAAF Gold Label Tata Mumbai Marathon race day will be live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1 and Hotstar the Channel Partner from 7.00 am to 11.30 am. The show will be hosted by sports anchor Gautam Bhimani. Here's what Gautam shared on his Twitter handle:

  • Jan 20, 2019, 06:46 IST

    Six-time world champion boxer from Manipur, Mary Kom is the brand ambassador of the 16th edition of the IAAF Gold Label Tata Mumbai Marathon. Here's how Mary Kom encouraged and cheered for the runners at the starting line of the Tata Mumbai Marathon:

  • Jan 20, 2019, 06:43 IST

    TRRAIN from Malad with a vision of Empowering People in Retail will be sending the biggest contingent for Champion with disability run at the 16th edition of IAAF Gold Label Tata Mumbai Marathon. Here's what the founder had to say a few minutes before the start of Tata Mumbai Marathon:

  • Jan 20, 2019, 06:17 IST

    Few minutes before the IAAF Gold Label Tata Mumbai Marathon began, Chairman of Tata Sons N. Chandrasekaran, who is also a seasoned runner wished good luck to all the runners. Here's what he had to say:

  • Jan 20, 2019, 06:12 IST

    NCP leader Sachin Ahir was present during the flag off ceremony of the 16th edition of the IAAF Gold Label Tata Mumbai Marathon. Here's what Sachin Ahir tweeted:

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK