Embark on a galactic journey with a chimpanzee through this comic book

David Walliams

TITLE: Astrochimp

AUTHOR: David Walliams

GENRE: Fiction

Publisher: Harper-Collins

Cost: Rs 699

David Walliams, best known for children’s books like Gangsta Granny, ventures into new terrain with his first-ever comic book, Astrochimp. This adventure follows Chump the chimpanzee, an unlikely hero on a chaotic space mission to orbit the Earth. Walliams uses Astrochimp to offer a playful take on the historical space race through the eyes of a fun-loving chimp who’s far from a typical astronaut. Chump is selected by NASA from Central Park in New York City as the star of their mission. His eccentricities —making rude noises, eating banana peels, and wreaking havoc — make him a refreshing and endearing character. The story unfolds over 12 episodes, where Chump encounters a diverse group of characters on his space adventure. Walliams cleverly mirrors the real-world space race by introducing characters from different countries, each symbolising their respective cultures. There’s the Russian dog, Dimitri, the French cat, Bardot, and the Indian gerbil, Choti.

Visually, the book is a treat with bright, bold illustrations capturing the reader’s attention. The illustrations enhance both the humour and the tension throughout the adventure, perfectly complementing the story’s overall theme. The use of different speech and thought bubbles adds to the immersive storytelling experience. However, the book can feel visual-heavy, and a tad confusing when multiple characters speak at once. We would have liked it if the storyline had explored topical issues like black holes or asteroids in more depth. Nevertheless, it’s peppered with little details that ignite curiosity. The final pages of the book add an informative touch by offering a brief explanation of the space race.

It’s refreshing to see a hero like Chump, who doesn’t fit the mould of a typical superhero but wins hearts with his humour. The book explores values of loyalty, friendship, and bravery. Overall, Astrochimp makes for an entertaining read, suitable for young readers as well as adults looking for an adventurous, funny, and chaotic book.