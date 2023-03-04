This book delves into the origins of Mumbai, and Christianity

A scholar in Christian literature and theology, late Fr Benny is also known for his political writings, notably books like Indira Gandhi – A Political Biography (1966-1984), and Rajiv Gandhi – The Flight of the Scion.

Like with most old cities across the world, Mumbai continues to impress and inspire people of words to find their take on the city and its multi-hued fabric. Thankfully, readers who are interested in this fascinating city are the ones who always stand to benefit. Take the case of Fr Benny Aguiar’s well-researched tome, The Making of Mumbai: A History of the Metropolis and its Catholic past, a tribute to Mumbai’s (then Bombay) origins, the history of the Church and Christianity in the western corner of the country. A scholar in Christian literature and theology, late Fr Benny is also known for his political writings, notably books like Indira Gandhi – A Political Biography (1966-1984), and Rajiv Gandhi – The Flight of the Scion.

We were introduced to this book while browsing at Trilogy, the indie bookstore in Bandra, and it didn’t take long for us to pore over its chapters, stumbling upon cool fact after another, whenever we needed momentary respite from the daily work flow. That’s the kind of book which the former editor of The Examiner —the much-revered publication that is a staple read in most Catholic households — has put together. Fr Benny’s exhaustive research must be commended here, because he has taken great pains to source information not just from Church records to give readers amazing insight into the early days of Christianity in the city, but has also laboured to reveal anecdotal and episodic events that went on to play a key role in the shaping of the city.

Of huge interest to us was the detailed chronicling of some of the city’s known churches as well as the lesser-known ones. We loved reading about the deSouza family’s link with Byculla’s Gloria Church (in pic, above) and the presence of a chapel in Kanheri caves that was dedicated to St Michael. Two of our favourite chapters were about the religious, social and cultural impact of the Portuguese rule on ‘Bombaim’ or the good harbour, and the Maratha conquest of Salsette and Bassein. There’s more, but we’d rather that you get your hands on this precious title that is a definite keepsake if local history is your calling, and Mumbai, your muse.

Title: The Making of Mumbai

Author: Fr Benny Aguiar

Genre: History

Publisher: St. Paul’s Publications

Cost: Rs 600