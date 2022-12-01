Sign up for these three camps around Mumbai

Sign up for an adventurous weekend getaway where you can enjoy a serene view of Karnala Fort, Matheran and Morbe dam as you hike towards Prabalmachi
Sights on heights
Sign up for an adventurous weekend getaway where you can enjoy a serene view of Karnala Fort, Matheran and Morbe dam as you hike towards Prabalmachi.
On: December 3 to 24 (only on Saturdays)
Meeting Point: Panvel Railway Station.
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 1,199 onwards
Weekend chill
If you need an escape from the chaos of the city, sign up for a campfire in Aadoshi village near Lonavala, where you can enjoy unlimited BBQ and watch a movie in a scenic and cosy setting.
On: Daily; 3.30 pm to 11.30 am
At: Tents N’ Trails, Adoshi dam, Mandad Atkargaon
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 2,439 onwards
Lakeside memories
Give yourself a break from the humdrum of life by soaking in a panoramic view of the sun rising and setting over Pawna Lake.
On: November 8 to 30
At: Pawna Lake, Lonavala
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 1,200 onwards