Sign up for these three camps around Mumbai

Updated on: 01 December,2022 10:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sign up for an adventurous weekend getaway where you can enjoy a serene view of Karnala Fort, Matheran and Morbe dam as you hike towards Prabalmachi

Sign up for these three camps around Mumbai

Representation pic


Sights on heights


Sign up for an adventurous weekend getaway where you can enjoy a serene view of Karnala Fort, Matheran and Morbe dam as you hike towards Prabalmachi.
On: December 3 to 24 (only on Saturdays) 
Meeting Point: Panvel Railway Station. 
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 1,199 onwards



Weekend chill


If you need an escape from the chaos of the city, sign up for a campfire in Aadoshi village near Lonavala, where you can enjoy unlimited BBQ and watch a movie in a scenic and cosy setting. 
On: Daily; 3.30 pm to 11.30 am
At: Tents N’ Trails, Adoshi dam, Mandad Atkargaon
Log on to: insider.in  
Cost: Rs 2,439 onwards

Lakeside memories

Give yourself a break from the humdrum of life by soaking in a panoramic view of the sun rising and setting over Pawna Lake.
On: November 8 to 30
At: Pawna Lake, Lonavala
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 1,200 onwards

