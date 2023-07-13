Sign up for these 3 getaways during monsoon around Mumbai this weekend

A one-day weekend getaway to the backwater of Panshet dam will introduce you to beautiful, lush greenery and starry skies
Representative Image
It’s dam beautiful
A one-day weekend getaway to the backwater of Panshet dam will introduce you to beautiful, lush greenery and starry skies. Located only two hours away from Pune, the escape promises delicious barbecue, music and a bonfire to boot.
On: July 15; 4 pm onwards
At: Panshet Lake View, Velhe, Pune
Log on to: treksandtrails.org
Cost: Rs 949 onwards
ADVERTISEMENT
Beachside diaries
Soak in beach vibes at this exciting escape to the quiet shores of Nagaon beach. There are camping tents, fun activities by the shore with music and food, and new friends to meet up with.
On: On request
At: Nagaon beach, Alibaug
Log on to: wildlakecamping.com
Cost: Rs 1,119
Lakeside vibes
Bhandardara’s waterfalls and water bodies come to life during the monsoon. Surrounded by the Sahyadris, this lakeside venue is the perfect place to refresh and recharge.
On: On request at Bhandardara, Igatpuri
Log on to: hikerwolf.com
Cost: Rs 1,499 onwards