A one-day weekend getaway to the backwater of Panshet dam will introduce you to beautiful, lush greenery and starry skies

Sign up for these 3 getaways during monsoon around Mumbai this weekend

It’s dam beautiful

A one-day weekend getaway to the backwater of Panshet dam will introduce you to beautiful, lush greenery and starry skies. Located only two hours away from Pune, the escape promises delicious barbecue, music and a bonfire to boot.

On: July 15; 4 pm onwards

At: Panshet Lake View, Velhe, Pune

Log on to: treksandtrails.org

Cost: Rs 949 onwards

Beachside diaries

Soak in beach vibes at this exciting escape to the quiet shores of Nagaon beach. There are camping tents, fun activities by the shore with music and food, and new friends to meet up with.

On: On request

At: Nagaon beach, Alibaug

Log on to: wildlakecamping.com

Cost: Rs 1,119

Lakeside vibes

Bhandardara’s waterfalls and water bodies come to life during the monsoon. Surrounded by the Sahyadris, this lakeside venue is the perfect place to refresh and recharge.

On: On request at Bhandardara, Igatpuri

Log on to: hikerwolf.com

Cost: Rs 1,499 onwards