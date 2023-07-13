Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC mulls hike in civic fines
Mumbai: Everything wrong with our roads in five frames
Mumbai: Civic engineers upset over selection of AMCs
Thane: Craters on Kopri ROB filled after mid-day expose
Mumbai: 28-year-old dies after being dragged by dumper
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Sign up for these 3 getaways during monsoon around Mumbai this weekend

Sign up for these 3 getaways during monsoon around Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 13 July,2023 09:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Top

A one-day weekend getaway to the backwater of Panshet dam will introduce you to beautiful, lush greenery and starry skies

Sign up for these 3 getaways during monsoon around Mumbai this weekend

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Sign up for these 3 getaways during monsoon around Mumbai this weekend
x
00:00

It’s dam beautiful


A one-day weekend getaway to the backwater of Panshet dam will introduce you to beautiful, lush greenery and starry skies. Located only two hours away from Pune, the escape promises delicious barbecue, music and a bonfire to boot.
On: July 15; 4 pm onwards 
At: Panshet Lake View, Velhe, Pune
Log on to: treksandtrails.org
Cost: Rs 949 onwards


Beachside diaries


Soak in beach vibes at this exciting escape to the quiet shores of Nagaon beach. There are camping tents, fun activities by the shore with music and food, and new friends to meet up with.
On: On request
At: Nagaon beach, Alibaug
Log on to: wildlakecamping.com
Cost: Rs 1,119

Lakeside vibes

Bhandardara’s waterfalls and water bodies come to life during the monsoon. Surrounded by the Sahyadris, this lakeside venue is the perfect place to refresh and recharge.
On: On request at Bhandardara, Igatpuri
Log on to: hikerwolf.com
Cost: Rs 1,499 onwards

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai pune Lifestyle news culture news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK