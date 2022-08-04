Three trips to sign up for this monsoon

The fort, which was built by Balaji Vishwanath, the first Peshwa of the Maratha Empire, is an ideal trekking destination during the season

Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

Vowed in Visapur

Gear for a rainy-day adventure by registering for this fort trek in Lonavala. The fort is larger than its twin, Lohagad, and is located at an elevation of 1,084 m. Look out for several caves, water tanks, arches, waterfalls, and temples along the way. The fort, which was built by Balaji Vishwanath, the first Peshwa of the Maratha Empire, is an ideal trekking destination during the season.

On: August 6 and 7

Meeting Point: Multiple pick up points

Log on to: treksandtrails.org

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Trade secrets in Naneghat

Previously used as a trade route to collect toll from the merchants crossing the mountain pass, Naneghat is located between the Konkan coast and Junnar. Spot Nanacha Angatha, which is the pinnacle of the Naneghat plateau and experience reverse cloud views on this one-day trek. It is also famous for a cave with inscriptions in Brahmi script and Middle Indo-Aryan dialect.

On: August 6 and 7

Meeting Point: Kalyan Station

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 1,399

Malshej calling

Make the most of your weekend by signing up for this trek to Malshej Ghat, which is nestled in the Western Ghats. A tourist attraction, it is surrounded by lakes, dams, waterfalls, mountains, and splendid greenery. Witness the magnificent Kalu waterfalls, one of the highest in Maharashtra that originates from the Kalu river.

On: August 6; 10 pm onwards

Meeting Point: Multiple pick up points

Log on to: bhatakna.com

Cost: Rs 899 (without transport); Rs 1,599 (with transport)