Three trips to sign up for this monsoon

Updated on: 04 August,2022 10:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

The fort, which was built by Balaji Vishwanath, the first Peshwa of the Maratha Empire, is an ideal trekking destination during the season

Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons


Vowed in Visapur

Gear for a rainy-day adventure by registering for this fort trek in Lonavala. The fort is larger than its twin, Lohagad, and is located at an elevation of 1,084 m. Look out for several caves, water tanks, arches, waterfalls, and temples along the way. The fort, which was built by Balaji Vishwanath, the first Peshwa of the Maratha Empire, is an ideal trekking destination during the season.
On: August 6 and 7 
Meeting Point: Multiple pick up points 
Log on to: treksandtrails.org
Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Trade secrets in Naneghat


Previously used as a trade route to collect toll from the merchants crossing the mountain pass, Naneghat is located between the Konkan coast and Junnar. Spot Nanacha Angatha, which is the pinnacle of the Naneghat plateau and experience reverse cloud views on this one-day trek. It is also famous for a cave with inscriptions in Brahmi script and Middle Indo-Aryan dialect.
On: August 6 and 7 
Meeting Point: Kalyan Station
Log on to: insider.in 
Cost: Rs 1,399

Malshej calling

Make the most of your weekend by signing up for this trek to Malshej Ghat, which is nestled in the Western Ghats. A tourist attraction, it is surrounded by lakes, dams, waterfalls, mountains, and splendid greenery. Witness the magnificent Kalu waterfalls, one of the highest in Maharashtra that originates from the Kalu river.
On: August 6; 10 pm onwards
Meeting Point: Multiple pick up points
Log on to: bhatakna.com
Cost: Rs 899 (without transport); Rs 1,599 (with transport)

