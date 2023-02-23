Venture outdoors this weekend to enjoy Mumbai's coastline with these three trips

Enjoy picturesque views of the city’s coastline along with your dear ones. Now that’s what we call the perfect weekend plan

Sail away

If Mumbai’s sea always mesmerises you, why not slip into your sailor-happy wardrobe and set out on a sailing escape? Sign up to sail on a yacht at Gateway of India that will glide through the waters of the Arabian Sea. Enjoy picturesque views of the city’s coastline along with your dear ones. Now that’s what we call the perfect weekend plan.

From: February 24 to February 28; 7 am to 8 pm

At: Jetty No 5, Opposite Entrance of Taj Hotel, Colaba.

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 3,500

The climb



Singing to the above Miley Cyrus song may make you want to actually satisfy your adrenaline rush this weekend. Not far from the city is the Alang Madan fort trek with a difficult yet thrilling pathway. However, attempt this trail only if you have adequate hiking experience.

On: Available on request

Meeting point: Kasara Railway Station, Kasara.

Log on to: treksandtrails.org

Cost: Rs 2,500

Camper’s bay

At times, the bustling city can overwhelm you with its fast-paced life and loud surroundings. If you are looking for the perfect getaway — not too far from Mumbai — head to this lakeside retreat in Karjat that will let you relax and rejuvenate. Once there, you can go for a swim, enjoy the bonfire, eat delicious food and spend a rested weekend to return with new vigour.

On: February 25; 4 pm to 11 am next day

At: Karjat Riverside Camping, Karjat

Log on to: bhatakna.com

Cost: Rs 1,600