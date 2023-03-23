Immerse yourself in nature with these three expert-led trips

Discover the magic and persistence that goes into conserving these beautiful creatures from the experts themselves.

Representative Image

Turtle watch

On: March 24 to 26

Meeting point: Velas Beach, Ratnagiri.

Call: 9022556690

Cost: Rs 3,333 (includes food, travel and stay)

Green in the city

Hidden beauty of urban nature that is in our midst at a tree walk in the old neighbourhood of Rani Baug. Learn more about how the urban ecosystem of Mumbai manages to survive despite its all-consuming developmental projects and pollution levels.

On: March 26; 9.30 to 11.45 am

Meeting point: Outside the exit gate, Rani Baug, Byculla East

Call: 9969798447

Cost: Rs 550 (members); Rs 650 (others)

Unique night-out

Enjoy a weekend at a secret and verdant forest near Igatpuri to rediscover your inner adventurer. Build new friendships and indulge in the thrill of rafting, kayaking and rappelling to psych up for the week.

On: March 25; 2.45 pm

Meeting point: Kasara Railway Station

Log on to mischieftreks.com cost Rs 1,200 (adults); Rs 599 (for kids)