Immerse yourself in nature with these three expert-led trips

Turtle watch
Visit Velas to catch the natural spectacle of new-born Olive Ridleys heading out into the ocean. Discover the magic and persistence that goes into conserving these beautiful creatures from the experts themselves.
On: March 24 to 26
Meeting point: Velas Beach, Ratnagiri.
Call: 9022556690
Cost: Rs 3,333 (includes food, travel and stay)
Green in the city
Hidden beauty of urban nature that is in our midst at a tree walk in the old neighbourhood of Rani Baug. Learn more about how the urban ecosystem of Mumbai manages to survive despite its all-consuming developmental projects and pollution levels.
On: March 26; 9.30 to 11.45 am
Meeting point: Outside the exit gate, Rani Baug, Byculla East
Call: 9969798447
Cost: Rs 550 (members); Rs 650 (others)
Unique night-out
Enjoy a weekend at a secret and verdant forest near Igatpuri to rediscover your inner adventurer. Build new friendships and indulge in the thrill of rafting, kayaking and rappelling to psych up for the week.
On: March 25; 2.45 pm
Meeting point: Kasara Railway Station
Log on to mischieftreks.com cost Rs 1,200 (adults); Rs 599 (for kids)