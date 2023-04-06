Breaking News
Sign up for these three trips around Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 06 April,2023 08:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Known for its clean beaches and hidden waterfalls, this three-day trip will make you want to return to this paradise.

Beach baby 


Tucked away on the peninsular border of Karnataka, Gokarna beach provides scenic views that would help lift your moods. Known for its clean beaches and hidden waterfalls, this three-day trip will make you want to return to this paradise.
On: April 7 and 14; at pick up points from 10.45 am onwards 
Meeting Point: Various pick up points from Bhayandar Golden Nest to Kalamboli McDonald’s
Log on to: hikerwolf.com
Cost: Rs 8,999 onwards



Up the hill so high


If getting an adrenaline rush is your calling this weekend, a two-day trekking trip might be just the thing for you. Experience the thrill of the night with this trek to Kalsubai which is the highest peak in Maharashtra.
On: April 7 onwards; catch 8.44 pm Kasara (local) from CSMT 
Meeting Point: Kasara (local) railway station 
Log on to: bhatakna.com 
Call: 433653200 
Cost: Rs 599 onwards

Row your boat

Offering the experience of both — leisure camping and an adventurous water sport — this trip is a full package. Relax under the stars and by the bonfire before readying yourself to enjoy white water rafting the next morning as part of this two-day trip to Kolad. 
On: Available on request 
Log on to: trekcommunity.in
Cost: Rs 1,700 onwards

