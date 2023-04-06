Sign up for these three trips around Mumbai this weekend

Known for its clean beaches and hidden waterfalls, this three-day trip will make you want to return to this paradise.

Representative Image

Beach baby

Tucked away on the peninsular border of Karnataka, Gokarna beach provides scenic views that would help lift your moods. Known for its clean beaches and hidden waterfalls, this three-day trip will make you want to return to this paradise.

On: April 7 and 14; at pick up points from 10.45 am onwards

Meeting Point: Various pick up points from Bhayandar Golden Nest to Kalamboli McDonald’s

Log on to: hikerwolf.com

Cost: Rs 8,999 onwards

Up the hill so high

If getting an adrenaline rush is your calling this weekend, a two-day trekking trip might be just the thing for you. Experience the thrill of the night with this trek to Kalsubai which is the highest peak in Maharashtra.

On: April 7 onwards; catch 8.44 pm Kasara (local) from CSMT

Meeting Point: Kasara (local) railway station

Log on to: bhatakna.com

Call: 433653200

Cost: Rs 599 onwards

Row your boat

Offering the experience of both — leisure camping and an adventurous water sport — this trip is a full package. Relax under the stars and by the bonfire before readying yourself to enjoy white water rafting the next morning as part of this two-day trip to Kolad.

On: Available on request

Log on to: trekcommunity.in

Cost: Rs 1,700 onwards