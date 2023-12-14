Breaking News
3 trips to sign up for this holiday season

Updated on: 14 December,2023 12:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Each meal boasts of an exclusive menu, featuring ingredients sourced in small batches from local farmers and fisherfolk

3 trips to sign up for this holiday season

3 trips to sign up for this holiday season
Under Alibaug skies


Watch the beautiful sunset and indulge in an intimate candle-lit dinner with friends and family at a rustic countryside retreat in Alibaug. Each meal boasts of an exclusive menu, featuring ingredients sourced in small batches from local farmers and fisherfolk. 
Time: 7 pm to 9.30 pm
At: Paisley Experience, Jiji’s Resort, Lake Dhokawade, Alibaug
Call: 9082804116
Cost: Rs 1,250 (includes dinner)


Make waves in Malvan


Immerse yourself in a thrilling weekend of watersports, scuba diving, and local delicacies. This three-day backpacking escapade along the serene coastlines of Malvan and Tarkarli includes visits to the picturesque Sindhudurg fort and Tsunami Island for memories destined to last.
On: December 15; 3 pm onwards
Meeting point: Multiple pick-up points from Borivali to Belapur
Call: 9325287233
Cost: Rs 5,599 (includes food and travel) 

Adventure in Aadrai

Walk through an untouched jungle; explore caves, waterfalls and shepherd trails en route to an overnight trail in the lush valley of Aadrai.
On: December 16; 9.45 pm
Meeting point: Main gate, SGNP, Borivali East.
Log on to: treksandtrails.org
Cost: Rs 1,399 (includes one day breakfast and lunch)

