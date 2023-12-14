3 trips to sign up for this holiday season

Each meal boasts of an exclusive menu, featuring ingredients sourced in small batches from local farmers and fisherfolk
Under Alibaug skies
Watch the beautiful sunset and indulge in an intimate candle-lit dinner with friends and family at a rustic countryside retreat in Alibaug. Each meal boasts of an exclusive menu, featuring ingredients sourced in small batches from local farmers and fisherfolk.
Time: 7 pm to 9.30 pm
At: Paisley Experience, Jiji’s Resort, Lake Dhokawade, Alibaug
Call: 9082804116
Cost: Rs 1,250 (includes dinner)
Make waves in Malvan
Immerse yourself in a thrilling weekend of watersports, scuba diving, and local delicacies. This three-day backpacking escapade along the serene coastlines of Malvan and Tarkarli includes visits to the picturesque Sindhudurg fort and Tsunami Island for memories destined to last.
On: December 15; 3 pm onwards
Meeting point: Multiple pick-up points from Borivali to Belapur
Call: 9325287233
Cost: Rs 5,599 (includes food and travel)
Adventure in Aadrai
Walk through an untouched jungle; explore caves, waterfalls and shepherd trails en route to an overnight trail in the lush valley of Aadrai.
On: December 16; 9.45 pm
Meeting point: Main gate, SGNP, Borivali East.
Log on to: treksandtrails.org
Cost: Rs 1,399 (includes one day breakfast and lunch)