4 fireflies spotting trips to sign up for

Now’s the ideal time to sign up for a wonderful natural spectacle that unfolds in and around the Sahyadris

Representative Image

Purushwadi calling

The fireflies’ festival season is here, as summer transitions to monsoon. It’s the perfect time to spot these natural wonders. The Purushwadi Fireflies Festival will celebrate the natural phenomenon that occurs when they produce light as a mating pattern using bioluminescence. With the window limited to the early monsoon, it is a rare opportunity to spot these visitors.

From: June 11 till 26; 2.30 pm

Log on to: www.treksandtrails.com

Cost: Rs 2,699

Nighttime wonders

Located between Matheran and Panvel in Raigad district, Prabalmachi is one of the locations to experience the sighting of fireflies. It is a base village for the Kalavantin and Prabalgad forts. Since it is over 2,000ft above sea level, participants are bound to witness this event from a different angle altogether.

Till: June 26; 7.30 pm to 9.30 am

Meeting point: Panvel Station ticket counter, Navi Mumbai

Log on to: www.mumbaihikers.com

Cost: Rs 800 onwards

Heightened visuals

Often mistaken for beetles or flies, fireflies are blessed with a spectacular visual appearance that offers enthusiasts a memorable experience, before the rains approach. Located over 3,000 ft above sea level, Kothaligad, often known as Peth, with a temple and a cave, these sites are bound to make the trek even more memorable for participants.

On: Every Saturday; 11.30 pm to Sundays, 11 am (following day)

Meeting point: Karjat junction

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 800 onwards

Bright escape

At Rajmachi, expect to witness a magical sight of fireflies in full luminescence at night. The trip will include a hike towards Rajmachi Lake and Godhaneshwar temple and will also be able to relish homemade food from a villager’s home. On the second day, they will venture on a hike to the twin forts Shrivardhan and Manaranjan in the vicinity.

On: Every Saturday; 5.33 pm to Sundays, 12 pm (following day)

Meeting point: Khopoli Station

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 1,400