4 trips to sign up for

Updated on: 15 December,2022 08:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team

Discover a secret lake campsite in the heart of Igatpuri and spend your weekend kayaking, rafting and making new friends.

Cool off with a dip


Visit Pawna lake to escape the drudgeries of the corporate world, and tune in to natural bounties.
ON: December 17 and 18; 4 pm
AT: Tal, Lonavala.
LOG ON TO: in.bookmyshow.com 
COST: Rs 500 onwards



Coast in secret waters


Discover a secret lake campsite in the heart of Igatpuri and spend your weekend kayaking, rafting and making new friends.
ON: December 17 and 18 Meeting Point Kasara station
Time: 2.47 pm
LOG ON TO: mischieftreks.com
COST: Rs 1,200 (adults); Rs 750 (kids)

Eye in the sky

Chase the stars as they cross the Milky Way with a night spent in the Grand Canyon of Maharashtra — Sandhan Valley. A night beneath the stars is the best way to get those creative juices flowing again.
ON: December 17 to December 18
Meeting: Time 1 pm
Meeting Point: Borivali, Andheri, Sion, Chembur
LOG ON TO: jungleeoutdoors.in
COST: Rs 2,550 (stargazing equipment included)

Rise to the peak

Hike up the Prabal- machi fort to clear up the brain fog. The rustic location might be the perfect respite for your health.
ON: December 17; 6 pm
Meeting Point: Panvel station
Meeting time: 8 pm
LOG ON TO: adventuregeek.in
COST: Rs 1,350

