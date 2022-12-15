4 trips to sign up for

Discover a secret lake campsite in the heart of Igatpuri and spend your weekend kayaking, rafting and making new friends.
Representation pic
Cool off with a dip
Visit Pawna lake to escape the drudgeries of the corporate world, and tune in to natural bounties.
ON: December 17 and 18; 4 pm
AT: Tal, Lonavala.
LOG ON TO: in.bookmyshow.com
COST: Rs 500 onwards
Coast in secret waters
ON: December 17 and 18 Meeting Point Kasara station
Time: 2.47 pm
LOG ON TO: mischieftreks.com
COST: Rs 1,200 (adults); Rs 750 (kids)
Eye in the sky
Chase the stars as they cross the Milky Way with a night spent in the Grand Canyon of Maharashtra — Sandhan Valley. A night beneath the stars is the best way to get those creative juices flowing again.
ON: December 17 to December 18
Meeting: Time 1 pm
Meeting Point: Borivali, Andheri, Sion, Chembur
LOG ON TO: jungleeoutdoors.in
COST: Rs 2,550 (stargazing equipment included)
Rise to the peak
Hike up the Prabal- machi fort to clear up the brain fog. The rustic location might be the perfect respite for your health.
ON: December 17; 6 pm
Meeting Point: Panvel station
Meeting time: 8 pm
LOG ON TO: adventuregeek.in
COST: Rs 1,350