4 trips to sign up for

Discover a secret lake campsite in the heart of Igatpuri and spend your weekend kayaking, rafting and making new friends.

Representation pic

Cool off with a dip

Visit Pawna lake to escape the drudgeries of the corporate world, and tune in to natural bounties.

ON: December 17 and 18; 4 pm

AT: Tal, Lonavala.

LOG ON TO: in.bookmyshow.com

COST: Rs 500 onwards

Coast in secret waters

ON: December 17 and 18 Meeting Point Kasara station

Time: 2.47 pm

LOG ON TO: mischieftreks.com

COST: Rs 1,200 (adults); Rs 750 (kids)

Eye in the sky

Chase the stars as they cross the Milky Way with a night spent in the Grand Canyon of Maharashtra — Sandhan Valley. A night beneath the stars is the best way to get those creative juices flowing again.

ON: December 17 to December 18

Meeting: Time 1 pm

Meeting Point: Borivali, Andheri, Sion, Chembur

LOG ON TO: jungleeoutdoors.in

COST: Rs 2,550 (stargazing equipment included)

Rise to the peak

Hike up the Prabal- machi fort to clear up the brain fog. The rustic location might be the perfect respite for your health.

ON: December 17; 6 pm

Meeting Point: Panvel station

Meeting time: 8 pm

LOG ON TO: adventuregeek.in

COST: Rs 1,350

