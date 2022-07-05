World Bikini Day: Stylist shares buying guide

Today is celebrated as World Bikini Day after Louis Reard debuted the modern bikini on July 5, 1946 in Paris. A stylist shares tips for you to buy your first swimwear piece

Bikini with adjustable belt and crochet bikini. Pic Courtesy/@Maiyo_London on Instagram

Ever since this writer shifted, rather quickly, to two sizes larger than what she had been wearing all her life, finding her style and the right fit has become difficult. As body inclusivity movements gained attention, it became clear that the issue was not with an unfamiliar body or the clothes that did not feel right for it, but with the accepted norm of what kind of body can wear which style. Another problem was the understanding of how to style for a size that was different from the ones a fashion label would usually don their clothes on. The world needs stylists and fashion enthusiasts who are vocal about body inclusivity in terms of size, shape and gender to lend us help on how we can confidently rock any look we wish to. As unattainable fashion and beauty standards are being pushed back and many are vocal about love and respect for every size and shape, we’re using clothes to make a statement — the choice has to be with the wearer. Today being World Bikini Day, stylist and content creator, Christina Lobo takes us through various types of bikinis and swimwear outfits to help you find your own style and size.

Fresh water pearls, shell necklaces and waist chains. Pic Courtesy/@schwifty_stringz

Try this on for style

Bikinis that matter: Lobo, 24, lists the bikinis getting all the love this year — crochet tops, even scarves as tops for beachwear, swimwear with puffer sleeves, sparkly lurex, plaid, graphic prints, co-ord sets such as a matching top with a skirt meant for the seashore or poolside, and embroidered styles. There is a surge of elevated basics that include crochet tops, shimmering material or colour-block bikinis. Y2K styles from the early 2000’s are coming back. These styles capture the fun of colourful clothing with a relaxed vibe.

Sexy swimwear doesn’t mean a revealing two-piece anymore: It can be whatever you feel confident and comfortable in. Lobo notes that beachwear wraps can elevate an outfit, adding, “One can opt for a white shirt, or if that feels monotonous, try a printed shirt, a wrap-around or a sarong. Ensure the prints complement each other.” She maintains that accessories can help make an outfit more cohesive. Wear pearls, shells and beads. They make for great statement pieces. Waist chains can amp up a look. Style your outfit in a way that defines your personal style.

Crochet lounge pants. Pic courtesy/@Maiyo_London on Instagram

Beach and more

“Amphibious dressing shows us how swim and beachwear can become daywear. This helps extend the use of your bikini and repurpose it,” the stylist tells us. A bralette meant for the beach can be worn under a blazer with high waist bottoms during the day, or a bikini bustier can be worn as a saree blouse.

Bikinis for all

Don’t try to fit a beauty standard, reject it. “What we should be aiming for is being healthy,” she encourages. She explains that there is no such thing as a style meant for only a certain body type; wear what you feel comfortable and confident in. Unlearn the standard definition of a beautiful body as one without cellulite, scars, and stretch marks, and embrace your body.

Christina Lobo

Buying guide

Size: If you’re unsure about sizes, opt for an adjustable bikini where all you need to know is your cup size. The straps can be adjusted or wrapped around in different ways.

Versatile: Monokinis can be multi-purposed for day-wear. Wear a lace dress over your swimwear so you can show off the details and style of the bikini. This sustainable approach ensures you wear your bikinis more often and buy less, too.

Reviews: Read customer reviews for a better understanding of material comfort and size. Sometimes, they offer tips like sizing up or down.

Shop: Pearls and beaded jewellery from Schwifty Stringz, crochet bikinis from Lemon Lords, graphic printed pieces from Sazo.