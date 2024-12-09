Mumbai’s most recognisable landmark completed 100 years last week. We’ve crafted a quiz to check how well you know about the city’s pride

The Gateway of India. Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

Listen to this article How well do you know Gateway of India? Take this quiz to find out x 00:00

1 The Gateway of India was built to commemorate the arrival and visit of which British monarch?

A. King George V

B. Queen Elizabeth

C. Queen Victoria

ADVERTISEMENT

2 What material was used to build the first (temporary) structure of the Gateway of India before the gigantic permanent structure was built and completed in 1924?

A. Limestone

B. Plaster of Paris

C. Timber

3 Who designed the Gateway of India?

A. FW Stevens

B. George Gilbert Scott

C. George Wittet

4 Name the famous promenade that lines the Gateway of India?

A. Apollo Bunder

B. Carnac Bunder

C. Wadi Bunder

5 What historic event took place at the Gateway of India on February 28, 1948?

A. Arrival of the US President Harry Truman

B. Last of the British troops left India

C. Opening of the Radio Club

Correct answers:

1. King George V 2. Plaster of Paris 3. George Wittet 4. Apollo Bunder 5. Last of the British troops left India