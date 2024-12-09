Breaking News
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > How well do you know Gateway of India Take this quiz to find out

How well do you know Gateway of India? Take this quiz to find out

Updated on: 10 December,2024 08:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Mumbai’s most recognisable landmark completed 100 years last week. We’ve crafted a quiz to check how well you know about the city’s pride

The Gateway of India. Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

Listen to this article
1 The Gateway of India was built to commemorate the arrival and visit of which British monarch?
A. King George V
B. Queen Elizabeth
C. Queen Victoria


2 What material was used to build the first (temporary) structure of the Gateway of India before the gigantic permanent structure was built and completed in 1924?
A. Limestone
B. Plaster of Paris
C. Timber


3 Who designed the Gateway of India?
A. FW Stevens
B. George Gilbert Scott
C. George Wittet


4 Name the famous promenade that lines the Gateway of India?
A. Apollo Bunder
B. Carnac Bunder
C. Wadi Bunder

5 What historic event took place at the Gateway of India on February 28, 1948?
A. Arrival of the US President Harry Truman
B. Last of the British troops left India
C. Opening of the Radio Club

Correct answers:
1. King George V 2. Plaster of Paris 3. George Wittet 4. Apollo Bunder 5. Last of the British troops left India

Gateway of India mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai Quiz

