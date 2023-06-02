As Manchester City and Manchester United lock horns for the FA Cup trophy this weekend, Mumbai based football fans look into the crystal ball

Colaco (left) with Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea

Listen to this article Ahead of FA Cup Final, Mumbai football fans share thoughts on what to expect from the match x 00:00

Football fans will never forget that Wayne Rooney goal or that moment of Aguero whizzing past the final whistle. Manchester derbies can be thrilling and historic. The Football Association (FA) Cup final at Wembley tomorrow will be all that. Ahead of the tense final, we speak with Mumbai fans of both teams to match up the fierce rivalry.

Manchester United

Brendan Colaco, 33, team leader, educational technology

I have been a United fan since the early 2000s. To be honest, we have not had great success with FA Cups, but my best memory is that of Jesse Lingard’s goal in the 2016 final — a final parting gift for Louis Van Gaal.

Game talk: I hope we can stop Manchester City from getting the treble. That is going to be a huge motivation for the players to give all that they have. The one positive is that we have beaten them once this season.

Player to bet on: He is underrated, but I will suggest Fred. He can provide the crosses and provide a link-up play, while holding up Bernardo Silva, [Phil] Foden and KDB. I think he holds the key.

Final scoreline: Hard fought, 2-1 to Manchester United

Prachi Tyagi, 33, creative producer

Prachi Tyagi at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester

I started following United during the 1999 season. It is exciting this year because of the city rivalry, plus the treble is on stake. The only English club with that honour is Manchester United, and we want to keep it that way.

Game talk: Derby games are difficult but also unpredictable. They come with a lot of history and rivalry. United would want to preserve Sir Alex Ferguson’s legacy.

Player to bet on: Casemiro has been phenomenal for us, but I would also hang my hat on our player of the year — Marcus Rashford. He is motivated and if he leads by example, it will reflect on the team.

Score prediction: 2-1 to Manchester United

Manchester City

Shubham Damani, 25, stock market trader



Shubham Damani at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester

My earliest memories of the club trace back to the 2010 FA Cup final. It was my first season following football, and the way David Silva and Yaya Toure played intrigued me. It was also the underdog story of ‘The Noisy Neighbours’ who were not supposed to win anything. We were punching above our weights. I never imagined we would win back to back titles ever.

Game talk: This game is absolutely important, because it is the first ever final between the Manchester clubs. We are ready to eclipse their legacy of the treble. Expect a tense affair.

Player to bet on: We are nothing without Kevin De Bruyne. He is the guy with the special moments. But the player who completes us is Rodri. He is Sergio Busquets with a bit more physicality and flair.

Final scoreline: 2-0 to Manchester City

Rahul Shirur, 42, self-employed

I have been a City fan since 2010. As an Argentina supporter, when [Carlos] Tevez and [Pablo] Zabaleta signed for City, it caught my eye. Then, Sergio Aguero followed. I liked the way they played with David Silva, Kompany and Yaya Toure back then.

Game talk: It is always fun to watch a derby game in the final. This is our best chance to win the FA Cup and the Champions League. As favourites, we should be able to do it.

Player to bet on: It is a combination of Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland. De Bruyne supplies, and Haaland delivers in the box.

Final scoreline: 2-0 to Manchester City

