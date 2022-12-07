×
Breaking News
Mumbai: JJ hospital hostel gets Rs 12 crore for repairs
Mumbai: Measles-rubella vax campaign to start on Dec 15
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Exact moment Aftab Poonawala’s devious plan took shape
Mumbai: How doctors cracked bizman poisoning case
Mumbai: A gang that gets cards stuck in ATMs

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > View artist Aban Razas socio political works in Mumbai this week

View artist Aban Raza's socio-political works in Mumbai this week

Updated on: 07 December,2022 10:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sukanya Datta | sukanya.datta@mid-day.com

Top

Join a German pastor on this walkthrough of artist Aban Raza’s poignant works

View artist Aban Raza's socio-political works in Mumbai this week

Tikri Border, Haryana-Delhi 2021, oil on canvas. Pics courtesy//Aban Raza, Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke


We live under a vast blue sky that on most days, feels too small to accommodate dissent. But in New Delhi-based Aban Raza’s ongoing exhibition, titled There is something tremendous about the blue sky, at Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, we find portraits of men and women whose very existence is an act of rebellion, as Albert Camus famously said. Farmers protesting at the Tikri border, participants at the MKSS Yatra, Rajasthan, hundreds of women huddled together at Shaheen Bagh, a compartment packed with travellers on a train, Jharkhand — her oil-on-canvas works make us look up at the vast blue sky in awe, despite it all. This Thursday, P Friedhelm Mennekes SJ, who was pastor of the Jesuit Church St Peter’s in Köln, Germany, will uncover new layers in Aban’s works during a walkthrough at the Ballard Estate gallery.


Shaheen Bagh, Delhi 2022, oil on canvas
Shaheen Bagh, Delhi 2022, oil on canvas



Director of the gallery, Ranjana Steinruecke’s association with Mennekes traces back to her days in Berlin, where she ran a gallery from 1997 to 2003. Mennekes, the founder of the Centre of Contemporary Art and Modern Music, has a profound relationship with art, she tells us. “He used to host exhibitions with cutting-edge, leading contemporary artists in the church. He had even come to open our show in Berlin. That’s how he got involved with contemporary and modern art from India,” she recalls.


P Friedhelm Mennekes SJ and Aban Raza. Pic courtesy/Pablo Bartholomew
P Friedhelm Mennekes SJ and Aban Raza. Pic courtesy/Pablo Bartholomew

Currently, Mennekes teaches at leading universities, writes for publications and is also a consultant. The gallerist believes that the president of the Pontificio Consiglio della Cultura, Vatican City, Italy, will cast a different lens on Aban’s practice. “He will be walking participants through her paintings, and a conversation will develop between him and Aban. The idea is to bring in a broader view to her works. In India, we see her work in a very specific socio-political context but I’m also interested in looking at it from an aesthetic point of view. So, he will step in from outside our culture and analyse that aspect,” she adds.

On: December 8; 6 pm to 7 pm
At: Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, SS Ram Gulam Marg, Ballard Estate
Log on to: @galeriemirchandanisteinruecke

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai rajasthan

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK