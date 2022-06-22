A dramatic spell: Sign up for a theatrical reading session of Ismat Chughtai's works this weekend

Register for a theatrical reading session of Ismat Chughtai’s literary works, and discuss some interesting texts from across the globe

A dramatic reading session by Alfaaz

Practice makes perfect, and this holds true across the board. In a similar vein, theatre artistes engage in dramatic readings, which are rehearsed recitations of texts that help them develop their reading skills. At a Santacruz venue, a similar session will take place that has been organised by Alfaaz. This digital-first theatre platform has been working towards innovative and inclusive storytelling.



Ajitesh Sharma

This edition will feature a reading of the brilliant and precocious Ismat Chughtai’s Lihaaf. Published in 1941 in an Urdu literary journal called Adaab-i-Latif, Lihaaf is a controversial tale of liberation, drama, and euphemisms galore. It is about repressed sexual desires and the exploitation of another’s body to fulfil oneself. Chughtai was an Indian Urdu novelist, short story writer, liberal humanist and filmmaker. She wrote extensively on themes including female sexuality and femininity, middle-class gentility and class conflict, often from a Marxist perspective.

Yamini Joshi and Evita-Marie Marques, co-founders of Alfaaz, share, “We hope to create a community of people who share a passion for theatre and literature through these readings. Dramatic readings are a great way to develop an appreciation and understanding of working with texts. At Alfaaz, we believe in inclusivity and equitable representation. Not everyone has access or the resources to find timeless classics, but we hope to fill that need by creating a platform for networking and knowledge growth.”

Yamini Joshi and Evita-Marie Marques

The readings are conducted by theatre professionals and will be followed by discussions and explorations of the material. Attendees can stay back after the readings for a brief mixer where they can network with the team and other guests. They can also share which script they would like to read next. “Apart from being a regular activity studio, we are also trying to open doors to theatre, drama and music. Partnering with Alfaaz and their vision to innovate and educate is just another step towards catering to the needs of artistes,” shares, Ajitesh Sharma, founder of the Community Studio, where the session will take place.

On: June 25; 4.30 pm

At: The Community Studio, Krishna Kunj Main Avenue Road, Avanti Society, Santacruz West

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 280