Kiara Advani’s recent mini ruffled skirt caused quite the stir on social media. A city-based style expert explains how to don ruffles the chic way

Kiara Advani sports a mini ruffled-skirt in a neutral shade. Pics courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article Mumbai-based expert shares tips on how to don ruffles the chic way x 00:00

Kiara Advani is currently riding a wave, be it her films or her style statements. Last week, she created a buzz on the Internet with her mini ruffled skirt. Personal branding strategist and image consultant Mihika Bhanot is all for this kind of a style, “It fits in with the new-age, empowered women as the element is domineering yet feminine.” Here is how you can style ruffles in different ways.



Representation pic

The classic

A shirt looks best with ruffles around the neckline. It draws attention towards the face. It is a classic and a common pick. A point about ruffles to be noted is that it draws attention; hence, you have to pair it with neutral outfits. Pair it with a plain, plaid or subtly pleated pencil skirt. You can also wear it with high-waist straight or flared pants or culottes.

Shraddha Kapoor in a simple neon orange top with ruffle details around the neck

The simplistic

The look will probably be best showcased around the neck, shoulder, or wrist, of which the most preferred option would be to sport it around the neck, which gives it an authoritative and stylish look. Another way is to wear a scarf that has ruffles at the end. Depending on how you pin the scarf, it will offer a draped silhouette.

Ruffle shoes look good with short dresses

The unique

Ruffles on footwear are another cool design element. Strappy ruffles on heels can be paired with shorter dresses or short skirts. Additions to your footwear can be a zigzag strap or a bow on the side that might provide some drama to the overall look.



Priyanka Chopra wears a casual ruffle dress. Pic/Getty Images

The casual

For a casual look, ruffles can be worn as an element on a knee-length dress. Slip skirts with ruffles or one-shoulder tops with a ruffled neckline can also be donned. They look best with solid prints and pastel colours. Pair them with pearl or hoop earrings or even rhinestones or diamond studs. Wear strappy heels or ballet shoes to complete the look.

Get the right look



Mihika Bhanot

>> Pairing ruffles with ripped jeans is a no-no. While ruffles are more formal, ripped denims scream rugged and rock.

>> Kiara Advani dons horizontal ruffles that make her look younger. Vertical ruffles can be worn on formal occasions while horizontal styles exude a youthful, fun look.

>> Wear natural, simple make-up as ruffles are the celebrity of your entire look. Wearing bold shades might make your look appear all over the place.

>> Ruffles should not be worn around a body part that you do not want to draw attention to. Instead, highlight your best feature with the element.