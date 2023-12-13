Pitted against legacy titles, Baldur’s Gate III won big at the Game Awards 2023. Gamers and industry insiders decode the underdog’s victory

A moment fromt the trailer of the game. Pic courtesy/Youtube

Game Awards 2023: Gamers and industry insiders decode the victory of Baldur's Gate III

The die is rolled and has been cast; it’s a six both ways! Belgian game studio Larian Studios’ Dungeons and Dragons (D&D)-based roleplaying video game, Baldur’s Gate III, bagged six trophies in the recently concluded The Game Awards 2023 in Los Angeles, including the Game of the Year award. Inspired by the 1974 cult-favourite board game, it won the best RPG, best multiplayer game, best community support, and the player’s choice categories, while actor Neil Newbon won Best Performance for his role as Astarion. The win is being dubbed as the emergence of an underdog.

Free will for the win

The game stands out for the unique experience it offers. It presents a plethora of options to choose from at every stage; your choices define your journey to a great extent. In a decade where many highly anticipated games fell flat, Larian Studios did what bigger studios couldn’t — working with the gaming community, collaborating, and listening before publishing. Such a dominant win by the underdog is exactly what the industry needed — a wake-up call to build newer and more innovative experiences.

Satyam Pandey, 25, game designer

A visual feast

As a character concept artiste, diving into this game was like being handed the ultimate set of digital art tools. The game feels like a genuine D&D campaign with your buddies — a digital version of the epic nights around the table. The variety in characters, animations, and intricate visual details takes the game a league above the rest. It is a cool, virtual cousin of your favourite board game, but it has turned into so much more than that. It’s a visual feast for artists like me, a narrative rollercoaster for story buffs, and a breeding ground for all sorts of creative shenanigans.

Fariha Chagla, 23, character concept artiste

Quite the characters

I have been playing Baldur’s Gate III with my husband since its release earlier this year, and I feel that the game deserves every bit of the praise it has received. The game explains the D&D gameplay style very well, especially to those unfamiliar with it. The story is engaging and makes me care about my Party [a group adventuring together in the game]. The characters are very well fleshed out with stellar performances by Astarion, Karlach and especially, Gale. Even the non-playable characters add a hint of mystery to the game. For pet lovers, the two pets — Scratch, the dog, and an owlbear cub — are adorable additions. If you’re planning to enter the world of Baldur’s Gate III, I must add, it can get a bit overwhelming and confusing, especially if you don’t pay attention to the dialogues.

Rashi Chandra, 32, UI artiste

Never get board

The Guide’s top picks of board game-based video games

Magic: The Gathering Arena: Cast spells, conquer quests and acquire potions to be crowned the last surviving winner in this digital adaption of the homonymous collectible card game (CCG)

Warhammer Quest: Team up with your army and conquer new lands in this tactical warfare game set in the Warhammer Fantasy universe

Gloomhaven: Take on the role of a mercenary while exploring dungeons, slaying monsters and fulfilling quests in this tactical strategy game based on a popular tabletop classic