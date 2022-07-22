IFP invites creators to register, challenge themselves for the October content festival

A content festival scheduled for October is now inviting creators to push the envelope with challenges that span from art to comedy

A discussion on the film, Sheer Qorma, during a previous edition

If you are a creator who is looking for a chance to showcase your talent, the folks at IFP (previously India Film Project; they go by the acronym since it’s not limited to filmmaking now) have their doors open for all the go-getters, doers, misfits, and those who wish to shape culture. This year marks the 12th edition of this two-month long content festival which has in store interesting challenges for creators from various fields, including films and OTT, music, literature and writing, design and art, storytelling, photography, technology and gaming, stand-up, performing arts and much more. Registrations for these challenges have already begun, and interested creators can check their website for relevant deadlines.



Ritam Bhatnagar

Founder Ritam Bhatnagar tells us, “This year, we have three 50-hour challenges and four seven-day challenges, and the best part is that we can finally have an on-ground event after two years of virtual editions. We kept going through the pandemic as it was necessary to empower the creators for whom this was one of the best times to grow.” What initially started as a 50-hour filmmaking challenge has now grown to several challenges with two additions this year — a seven-day stand-up challenge and a 50-hour photography challenge. He explains, “Photographers will have to submit three photo series of three photos each with a theme, genre, and compulsory element within the specified time, while comics are expected to build a script, record it, and send it across to us within a week.”

The 32-year-old mentions that when they started IFP back in 2011, creators was not a word that was used to refer to creativity and was rather termed as a hobby for many. “I believe that creativity is nothing without collaboration, and because there were so many talented people who needed a platform, we upgraded and added other fields too,” he shares.



Prajakta Koli and Manoj Bajpayee during a discussion at IFP

Bhatnagar feels that many creators stay limited to their comfort zone, not just in terms of time but also with respect to their thought process. “During this festival, they are pushed to create content that will be unique and also make them stand out in a specified amount of time,” he explains. The other challenges include 50 hours of filmmaking and music, and a seven-day challenge of writing, designing, and storytelling. Shortlisted participants of the challenges will get a chance to display their chops at the festival in October at Mehboob Studios in Bandra.

Log on to: ifp.world to check deadlines

Call: 9727299070