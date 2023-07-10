Breaking News
Keen to understand the logic behind extreme weather patterns? This podcast explains it all

Updated on: 10 July,2023 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anika Mahansaria | mailbag@mid-day.com

This week’s podcast talks about another new normal post the pandemic that has to do with climate change

Keen to understand the logic behind extreme weather patterns? This podcast explains it all

Owing to rising temperatures and climate change, cloudbursts are set to be the new normal in the future. Pic courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

Keen to understand the logic behind extreme weather patterns? This podcast explains it all
With the rains having hit the city in full force, the term “cloudburst” is something that we are bound to come across sooner than later. Cloudbursts are defined as the sudden heavy rainfall over a small area. We are all inconvenienced by the rains blocking roads and worsening traffic. However, the sad thing is that for the next many years, it is likely that traffic will get worse and the rains will also grow more intense. All of these weather changes are due to increase in the temperature of the  Earth’s surface by 1°Celsius over the course of the last 170 years. 


This episode of Climate Emergency follows the host, Sneha Richhariya, talking with Dr Roxy Mathew Koll about cloudbursts, what constitutes one and whether, as a result of climate change, cloudbursts could be expected in monsoon more frequently. Dr Koll explains the issue in a way that anyone could understand regardless of their prior knowledge on the subject. For example, he starts off by explaining the topic using a soda bottle analogy that helps everyone, regardless of their background, understand the concept.


Sneha Richhariya. Pic courtesy/InstagramSneha Richhariya. Pic courtesy/Instagram


So, are cloudbursts the new normal? Yes. Given that the temperature of the Earth’s surface is expected to rise by 1°Celsius to 2° Celsius between 2020 and 2040, the climate issues are only expected to be more prominent. Dr Koll logically reasons  that cloudbursts are the new normal and backs it up with science.

This writer feels this podcast will intrigue those keen to understand the logic behind extreme weather patterns and the science behind it.

Log on to spotify.in

