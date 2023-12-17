IIT Bombay’s Mood-Indigo returns for its 53rd edition this week with mid-day as its media partner for Eloquence, its segment on talks by eminent voices

A mural painted on the main wall of the IIT Bombay campus

Listen to this article Midday guide's top picks from IIT Bombay’s Mood-Indigo x 00:00

Over the course of five decades, IIT Bombay’s flagship cultural fest, Mood Indigo has stood as a testament to the fact that the brightest minds possess an equally remarkable knack for orchestrating some of the most extravagant social celebrations the city witnesses annually. Aptly termed, Chaar din ka sapna this year, the festival returns for a four-day celebration of music, dance, comedy and hip-hop; along with a set of talks by eminent voices, titled Eloquence, with mid-day as its media partner.

Sticking to the theme for this year, Rewired Reality, students of the institute have designed immersive experiences that blur the line between reality and surrealism using what they know best — technology. “We have used juxtaposition, contrasting lights and technology to put together experiences such as a sensor-enabled walking piano, a projection mapped interactive space, and a first-of-its-kind 3D billboard,” an organising team member reveals.

The Guide’s top picks

>> December 18

Join the laughs

Catch Varun Grover’s side-splitting humour live on stage as he joins the team of his latest movie, delving into the comedic side of the IIT campus.

ON Today, 1.10 pm to 2.10 pm

AT Convocation Hall, IIT Bombay, Powai.

LOG ON TO moodi.org

>> December 19

Get in the groove

Sway to the soulful R&B tunes of Pink Sweats as he brings his popular tunes like I feel good

and Heaven in India for the first time.

ON Tomorrow; 7 pm onwards

AT New Gymkhana, IIT Bombay, Powai.

LOG ON TO moodi.org

Chat with the stars

Watch Bollywood’s fresh faces — Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav discuss their experiences of coming of age as they share stories

of romance, heartbreak and ambition.

ON Tomorrow, 4 pm to 5 pm

AT Convocation Hall. IIT

Bombay, Powai.

LOG ON TO moodi.org

>> December 20

Spanish soiree

Experience an enthralling Basque folk production by Spanish collective Korrontzi that features performances in folk music and the popular flamenco dance form.

ON December 20; 2.30 pm

AT Open Air Theatre, IIT Bombay, Powai.

LOG ON TO moodi.org

>> December 21

Fun with finance

Join a relaxed and open dialogue between Union Minister for Finance, Nirmala

Sitharaman, and students.

ON December 21; 4 pm

AT Convocation Hall, IIT

Bombay, Powai.

LOG ON TO moodi.org

Ode to hip-hop

Witness the OG gully boy, Naezy, take the centrestage with rappers Kidshot and MC Altaf, among others, in a power-packed street hip-hop showcase.

ON December 21; 1.20 pm

AT Open Air Theatre, IIT Bombay, Powai.

LOG ON TO moodi.org