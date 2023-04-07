A Ramadan reading list for children that nurtures awareness, positive thinking

In the holy month of Ramadan, we cherry-pick books for children that nurture awareness and acceptance of the community

PICS COURTESY/PENGUIN BOOKS, TULIKA BOOKS, PRATHAM BOOKS, INSTAGRAM

>> Hic hic-hiker

Even with a dozen peculiar suggestions from his patients, Hakeem sahib could not stop his hiccups. It was Ramadan and he couldn’t do the obvious; that is, drink water. After attending to sufferers all day long, when Hakeem sahib left for his home, he found his patients in the way. From spicy curries, fizzy drinks and a good scare — they had every remedy for his hiccups. Written by Sadaf Siddique and illustrated by Studio Babakiki, Hakeem’s Hiccups is a humorous and tender narration that ends in “a...Great...Big...Belch!”

Age group: Five to eight years

Log on to: storyweaver.org.in

>> Her best friend

What would it be like to have a friend who chews on anything and everything — from masterji’s book to Phuppo Jammo’s embroidered burqa? Written by Samina Mishra and illustrated by Roshini Pochont, Shabana and the Baby Goat follows a little girl’s dilemma about putting her goat friend’s relentless chewing skills to good use.

Age group: Four years and above

Log on to: tulikabooks.com

Cost: Rs 175

>> A slice of sky

American fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad writes about two firsts in The Proudest Blue. It’s Faizah’s first day of school and her sister, Asiya’s first day of wearing hijab. Asiya covers her head in a brave blue colour, and discovers courage in the face of unpleasant experiences.

Age group: Four to eight years

Log on to: amazon.in

Cost: Rs 698

>> A rare pair

Muezza and Baby Jaan, a book by Anita Nair, shares lovely nuggets of Islamic lore. A djinn — in the form of a baby camel — befriends the prophet’s favourite cat. In their shared exploits, we learn about the teachings of the Quran — about God breathing life into the first man and woman, the mighty King Sulaiman, and the gift of free will, among other details.

Age group: Nine to 15 years

Log on to: penguin.co.in

Cost: Rs 599

>> Two worlds

Nabiya, the protagonist of our eponymous book, loves stories as much as she loves football. She lives in a modest room across a crowded Mumbai street. The book charts out her journey from her humdrum world to the world of imagination. Author Chatura Rao, together with Ruchi Mhasane, weaves the evolving personality of a spirited girl.

Age group: Six to 10 years

Log on to: tulikabooks.com

Cost: Rs 175

Warm as life

Who doesn’t seek the warmth of a wobbly grandparent? Samira is worried about getting lost in the bazaars of Iran. And she wants to hide in her grandmother, Mama Shamsi’s chador. Mama Shamsi at the Bazaar by Mojdeh Hassani and Samira Iravani, describes the different animal shapes the duo will transform into if they pair inside the cloth.

Age group: Seven years and above

Log on to: amazon.in

Cost: Rs 1,283

Greatest gift of all

The drawings in this Malayalam book by Noora and KP Muraleedharan, stand out for their childlike energy. Placed amid the hurries of a household on Bakri Eid, Perunnal Sammanam features a gang of children planning a present for their grandfather. With compassion at its core, this piece informs readers about the feast of sacrifice in Islam.

Age group: Six to 10 years

Log on to: olivepublications.in

Cost: Rs 72