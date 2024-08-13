Breaking News
A secure Rakshabandhan: Learn self-defence at this free Krav Maga workshop in Mumbai

Updated on: 14 August,2024 09:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ashwin Ferro | ashwin.ferro@mid-day.com

Here’s a unique and useful gift that brothers can present their sisters with

A girl learns Krav Maga at a previous session

In an age where gifts generally mean expensive mobile phones, watches or holiday packages, Anurag Rane, a Borivali-based martial arts practitioner, suggests a precious gift that a brother can give his sister this Raksha Bandhan — learning self-defence through a free Krav Maga workshop.  “On Raksha Bandhan, a brother promises to protect his sister, but how about empowering his sister to protect herself? Isn’t that an invaluable gift?” Rane asks.


Anurag Rane
Anurag Rane



Krav Maga, a combat system developed in Israel, is known for its effectiveness in real-world situations. Unlike traditional martial arts that focus on competitive fighting, Krav Maga is about survival. “It teaches you how to defend yourself, be it physical assault, mugging or any situation where personal safety is at risk. Girls are known to be very instinctive, and Krav Maga thrives on instinctive responses,” adds Rane, who runs a year-round curriculum on the subject.


“This workshop is for women from six to 66 years, and older. We recreate real-life scenarios, and teach: How to evaluate a dangerous situation, three moves they must know to protect themselves in public, and basic introduction to self-defence. The idea is to make your sister a weapon, not a victim,” Rane concludes.

On August 17; 6 pm to 8 pm 
At PlayOn Arena Turf, Yogi Nagar Marg, Borivali West. 
Log on to @astrakravmaga 
Call 9892429167 (It’s a complimentary two-hour session)

