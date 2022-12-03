Initiatives that involve specially abled persons and promote inclusivity

On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, head to Café Arpan’s new take-away outpost at Versova Metro station for VFM snacks and warm smiles served by a specially-abled team

Café Arpan Express employee Ninaad Salvi (right) notes down orders for a customer at Versova Metro station. Pics/Shadab Khan

Cute, cheerful and quite Christmassy, a bright red counter next to gate number six of Versova Metro station is buzzing way past its 8 pm closing time. One mawa cake to eat, two puffs for takeaway, a nimbu paani to sip on — the orders are flying fast, but Ninaad Salvi, who’s noting it all down, is a picture of calm. The specially-abled counter manager, along with an associate, has been manning Café Arpan Express which opened recently. The take-away counter is a new project by the Juhu-based Café Arpan, in a step towards creating employment opportunities for specially-abled persons. Salvi, who learned the ropes at the café for three years, shares that it’s his first time managing a whole space. “The response has been good. The demand grows towards the evening rush hour,” he tells us.

The vegetarian express outlet is strategically located in front of the Metro check-in gates. It offers sandwiches, hot dogs, puffs, pizzas, soda and iced teas, cookies, brownies and more that are all priced below Rs 100. Most dishes are sourced from the Juhu outlet in the morning, but the duo whip up grilled sandwiches, pizzas, garlic bread and cheese toast on the spot too.

Bombay grill sandwich

Famished after a long commute, we call for a mawa cake (RS 50), Bombay grill sandwich (RS 60), and peach iced tea (RS 40). Served lukewarm, the mawa cake is moist but fluffy, while the iced tea, although a tad too sweet, is the quencher you need to refuel for extended Mumbai trails. The sandwich takes a while to arrive, but is worth the wait.

Toasty and wholesome, it’s packed with veggie slices. A fan of the café’s brownie (R60), we pack a piece for a round of midnight bingeing. Salvi shares, adding that people prefer to grab their orders and carry on. “Since we just opened, commuters usually scan what’s on display and order that. Perhaps we'll put up some posters of the pizzas so customers know that’s on offer, too,” he says.

Brownie

As we sip on our iced tea, we notice passersby scanning the QR code on the outpost’s banner, which leads one to more information on Café Arpan. A pilot initiative by Yash Charitable Trust, the express model might be replicated across other stations. Back home, once we dig into the intensely fudgy brownie, we can’t help wanting more — of the cake, and of this slice of inclusivity.

Café Arpan Express

AT Versova Metro station, next to gate number 6

TIME 12 pm to 8 pm (Mondays closed)

LOG ON TO @cafearpan

Cause it’s worth it

Check out these cool initiatives that champion equality

A traveller with the platform. Pic Courtesy/planetabled.com

1 An initiative by Neha Arora, Planet Abled is a platform that devises accessible travel solutions and leisure excursions for people with different disabilities. From Bali to Dharamshala and a royal Udaipur tour to a dreamy cruise, they will help you meet your travel goals without compromising.

LOG ON TO planetabled.com

Embroidery by deaf artist Naveena Nair. Pic Courtesy/Enabled Photorgraphy

2 Enabled Photography is a one-of-a-kind social media gallery curated by photographer Rajen Nair, who teaches photography to kids who are deaf, disabled and are battling cancer. It features his students’ works.

LOG ON TO @enabled_photography on Instagram

Artist MV Ravindran uses oil and acrylic paint for his paintings. Pic Courtesy/imfpa.org

3 The Mouth and Foot Painting Artists Association (MFPA) is an international society of artists who create art with their mouth or foot due to a disability to their hands. Their works span fashion products, art prints, accessories, books, calendars, diaries, greeting cards and lifestyle items, among others.

LOG ON TO imfpa.org

4 Atulyakala is a deaf community-run lifestyle brand which offers scented candles, art, bags, rugs, diaries, and more.

LOG ON TO atulyakalaindia.com

Divya Shankar, a Bharatanatyam dancer with Atypical Advantage. Pic Courtesy/atypicaladvantage.in

5 Book performers with disabilities, commission artists to create pieces for you or choose from a wide range of stunning artworks on the platform Atypical Advantage. The inclusive network creates a space for people with disabilities to showcase their talent, for employers to hire them and for consumers to tap into their potential.

LOG ON TO atypicaladvan-tage.in

