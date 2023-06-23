This new line of T-shirts will make pet parents dress their canines fashionably

A new line of T-shirts is a spiffy option for discerning dog parents and their equally discerning canines

It’s a universally accepted and unsaid belief where all dog fathers and mothers will swear that their pets are the best behaved. Then, there are pet parents who believe their pets have good taste, and know exactly what they want. This writer has known one such dog; her favourite pug, Spike, and because he has been a good boy who continues to give her the best wags, she decided to surprise him with a pre-monsoon bright T-shirt. However, it was marked with trepidation because the senior pug had over the years acquired a taste and preference for only the best. But having succumbed to Heads Up For Tails’ new line of tees, we hoped he’d give us a wag.

One June afternoon, we dropped by to hand over the orange tee that sported the words ‘This Pug Is A Snuggle Bug’ embedded on the back. Spike was wafting into his siesta hour, and didn’t look too pleased with the excitement around him. ‘What’s with the fuss?’ was written all over his face. He was cajoled into trying out his new tee with a doggie treat, and slowly but surely, Spike slipped into it, looking snug and [hopefully] smug. The adjustable loop for comfort around the neck area is a smart add-on. However, more options beyond size XL should be available. Spike gave us a wag, and a half thank you bark. We’ll blame that on the timing of our arrival. But his family thinks it’ll go in the ‘woof’ section of his wardrobe. The line offers cutesy designs in fun shades for all breeds.

