Updated on: 28 June,2023 08:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Musical talent have a few days left to send their entries for the Con Brio Competition that will take place in September

A moment from the Con Brio concert in 2015

Furtados is back with its13th Con Brio Competition, event to take place in September
Music platform Furtados is back with the 13th Con Brio Competition that is set to take place at the NCPA on September 15, 16 and 17, 2023.  After two years of online competitions, the organisers are excited to move back to in-person performances.


“We hope that the theme, pictures at a concert will encourage young musicians to explore the intersection of music and visual art,” shared Anthony Gomes, director, Furtados Music India. The competition and festival this year will explore this intersection, with each piece being accompanied by a visual artwork chosen exclusively by its performer.


The Competition Suite comprises three open categories: piano, violin/viola and voice. This includes music written from the late Baroque period, through the Classical and Romantic period till the Modern era. For music composed during and after the late 19th century, participants must ensure that the works follow the classical music paradigm and not jazz/pop/musical theatre styles.               


Email: seconbrio@furtados.in (for queries) 
Log on to: www.conbrio.in (for more information)

