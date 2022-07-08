Curated workshops to explore your artistic side

Two workshops offer more than a one-time weekend activity through new techniques and the exploration of different art forms

Prints from linoleum stamps

If artistic expression is the language of the soul, do we all need to be inherently talented creators to speak our minds, especially to communicate those thoughts and feelings that have no words? Kosha Shah, co-founder of Mitti Space in Khar, a co-working space for artists, believes not.

Along with functioning as a studio where artists and designers can further their practice and engage with one another, Shah’s Mitti Space also hosts workshops that introduce people to various forms of art and craft. “We curate workshops to provide an artistic experience to all, and help them develop skills so that they can explore the art further.” Their upcoming workshop will be helmed by artist and illustrator Poorva Shingre, who goes by the name Poorvaroid. She will be teaching a second edition of the linocut stamp-making workshop.

Kosha Shah and Laju Shaparia, founders of Mitti Space

This printmaking technique uses linoleum sheets that can be cut and carved for prints or stamps. Attendees can take home the tools and linoleum sheets from the workshop, too. Avani Mehta, creative director of Superstudio, who attended the first edition, tells us, “Poorva made the process easy and accessible. After honing her craft for a long period, she shared different techniques to help work with, and understand the feel of the material.”

On: July 9; 5 pm to 7 pm

At: Mitti Space, off Khar Danda Road, Khar West.

Log on to: @mitti.space to register

Cost: Rs 2,700

Washed in watercolour



Joyeeta Bose

Watercolour can be an unforgiving medium for the untrained hand. You can achieve fresh, realistic paintings with one to a few washes, but it requires much control over the medium.

If the rains won’t let up, opt for an online watercolour workshop by Kolkata-based artist and illustrator Joyeeta Bose that will take you through live demonstrations of various watercolour techniques. Bose, whose work (left) documents the female perspective with hints of Bengali accents, explains, “This is a beginner A-to-Z class that will help anyone struggling with the medium.” You don’t have to be an artist to create, you just need to develop creative habits and skills, she notes.

On: July 9 and 10; 8 pm to 10 pm

Log on to: studiojoyeeta.com

Cost: Rs 2,199