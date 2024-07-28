Grappling with ADHD, nervousness and exam panic, 15-year old Aaria Varma decided to address these issues head on by seeking answers from experts on a podcast. We chat with her days before her platform dedicated to teen issues readies for its launch

Teenagers may feel stressed due to multiple reasons like exams and peer pressure. Representation pic

Listen to this article Aaria Varma's new podcast offers expert advice on ADHD and anxiety for teen listeners x 00:00

Teenage years can be scary. Growing up in a changing world with mental and physical changes can often leave kids irritable, confused and scared. But there is more to these catalytic years than just self-confidence. For Aaria Varma, they arrived in the form of a range of issues from dyslexia, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and peer pressure. “There are many such problems teenagers face, but few tools available to navigate them,” she says.

ADVERTISEMENT



Yoga and meditation can help teens calm down before exams

Facing problems head on

The main issue, Varma notes, is that few people understood her perspective. “There were multiple moments, actually, when I would face a panic attack, or ADHD would strike. But it was difficult to speak to someone who understood it,” she recalls. A student of Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Varma admits she was fortunate enough to have a school counsellor who helped her with the problem. “I would visit the counsellor every day, talk about these things and understand what they mean. Through these conversations, I realised there are more children and friends who need someone to ask questions from their perspective,” Varma says.



Aaria Varma in a moment from the first episode of the podcast

Her new platform, ZenZ, is a step in that direction. A simple podcast, the venture features the teenager taking on subjects such as exam fear, panic attacks, ADHD, and dyslexia by reaching out to experts, and asking them questions that teenagers want answers to. “I want to support others who are in a similar situation, and create a safe space for teenagers where they feel understood and less alone,” she says. The idea began in November 2023, and was followed up with research and conversations by Varma before she finally went ahead with the podcast.

A friend in need

One of her main sources of research were her friends. Her first episode, released on July 7, deals with exam stress. To answer her questions, she reached out to Dr Ridhi Joshi Patel, a parenting counsellor and therapist from Bengaluru for a conversation. “Exam stress is quite big in my school, in every school actually. I am lucky to have a good group of friends who talk about everything. Some of us could not sleep at all for a week ahead of these tests,” she says. So, the questions to Dr Patel emerged from a space of personal experience. Her next episode will focus on social media and their effects on teenage life with Dr Zirak Marker, another child counsellor stepping into the hotseat.

The multi-pronged approach

But aren’t there enough podcasts that offer an insight into teen issues, we wonder? Varma admits as much, but informs us that ZenZ will have a multi-pronged approach. “The first aspect is a deep understanding that helps you gain the tools and understand the nature of these problems. The second is an approach on how to deal with these issues,” Varma says. For instance, while yoga is often recommended as a great way to combat stress during exams, it is hard to get a teenager to focus for one hour. “So, I chose to undergo a yoga training course to help chart out five-minute exercises that I could share with friends online,” she remarks.

It is not all about the teenagers though. “I also wanted to help parents understand the issues faced by their children, and that it is beyond simple tantrums,” she says. For now, the project is self-funded with her parents acting as backers, but she has larger ambitions. “If I don’t take up this initiative, who will? Who else can understand a teenager’s mind better than another teenager?” she concludes.

Log on to: ZenZ on YouTube

What the experts say

I did not know Aaria from before, but when she reached out, I had to say yes. As a child psychologist, I want young adults spreading messages about child mental health. A lot of youngsters stay in denial that it does not happen to them. There is awareness, but a very Instagram-leaning one. I work with children before they appear for NEET exams and JEE. I am well acquainted with the pressures they face. My job is to help parents and children understand and learn how to accept or support when they face an issue.

Quick solutions

>> There is a difference between stress and nervousness. When parents notice a change in the sleep, food or behavioural patterns of teenagers, they need to step in.

>> Give them space to talk. Sometimes, that is all the children need.

>> Acceptance and acknowledgement is a very important part of the process.

Information courtesy: Ridhi Doshi Patel