As exam season nears, maintaining balance and staying well-prepared is essential. We’ve curated tips from experts to help students approach this phase with confidence

An achievable study schedule keeps your organised

Prep playbook

ADVERTISEMENT

Samantha Vaz, psychologist and school counsellor

Educational counsellors say a structured study schedule, balanced nutrition, proper sleep, and regular breaks are essential to avoid mental

fatigue. Here are some essentials to keep in mind.

Dos

. Plan with SMART goals: Set specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound goals. Organise your revision with a detailed study schedule to avoid last-minute stress.

. Seek help: If you’re struggling with challenging topics, contact teachers, peers, or tutors. Remember, asking for support is a strength, not a weakness.

. Take regular breaks: Incorporate techniques like the Pomodoro method (study for 25 minutes, then take a five-minute break) to maintain focus and prevent burnout.

. Prioritise sleep: Aim for seven to nine hours of quality sleep each night. A well-rested mind is crucial for memory retention and effective learning.

. Stay organised: Keep your notes tidy and your study area clutter-free. Organised materials save time and reduce unnecessary stress during revision.

Don’ts

. Don’t procrastinate: Avoid the temptation to delay your study sessions. Procrastination can lead to cramming, which is less effective and heightens anxiety.

. Avoid cramming the night before: Rushing through vast amounts of information at the last minute can lead to mental fatigue and reduced retention.

. Don’t overload: Focus on core topics rather than trying to cover everything. Overloading can result in confusion and increased stress.

. Resist excessive distractions: Limit time on social media and other diversions. Staying focused is essential for productive revision.

. Don’t neglect your health: Skipping meals or sacrificing sleep for extra study time is counterproductive. Your physical well-being directly impacts your cognitive performance.

Keep calm under pressure

Fiona Monteiro, counsellor

While the dos and don’ts, and the final score are essential, it is also important for students to value their mental health in addition to their educational advancement.

. Practice mindfulness and meditation: Regular mindfulness exercises and deep breathing techniques can help manage exam-related stress. Simple meditation sessions — even just a few minutes — can make a big difference.

. Adopt a reward system: Implement a quirky yet effective reward system: after a productive study session, treat yourself to something you enjoy — a favourite snack, a short walk, or a bit of leisure time. This reinforces positive behaviour and keeps motivation high.

. Visualise success: Spend a few moments each day picturing yourself achieving your goals. Positive visualisation can boost confidence and reduce anxiety.

. Stay connected: Share your worries with friends or family. Sometimes, talking through your concerns can provide clarity and reassurance.

. Keep a calm environment: A tidy, distraction-free area with scents and colours that keep you calm can enhance your concentration and reduce stress.

. Use affirmations: Replace negative self-talk with positive affirmations. Remind yourself that every effort you make is a step towards success.

Meditation is an effective way to reduce exam-related anxiety

Study soundtracks

Sahitya Rajagopal, music and sound therapist

Listening to your preferred music is a proven way to alleviate stress. Research shows that when students choose the music they enjoy, it significantly contributes to a calmer state of mind.

. Make it a routine: During exam season, set aside time not only for revision but also for listening to or even creating music, if possible. This practice can offer essential support during stressful periods.

. Enhancing focus: For improved concentration while studying, try incorporating classical music — be it Indian or Western — or ambient electronic tunes into your study sessions. Even the soothing sound of a tanpura in the background can help establish a conducive sonic environment.

. Personalisation is key: Music preferences are highly individual. Both students and parents need to explore and identify the type of music that best aids concentration and reduces anxiety.

. Consistency matters: The secret is to keep listening consistently, allowing music to become a beneficial part of your exam preparation routine.

Music can be an effective stressbuster. Representation pics

Eat right

Sneha Salian, dietician

No study session is complete without feeling bouts of hunger, or a loss of appetite altogether. However, maintaining your physical health during this trying and testing time is very important for youth today.

Makhana is a protien-rich snack

. Natural rhythm: Tailor your study routine to your body’s natural clock. Early risers can kick-start their day with a nutritious breakfast, while night owls should opt for light, protein-rich snacks during late study sessions.

. For early risers: Begin your day with wholesome options like oatmeal, a fruit-and-nut mix, boiled eggs, or an egg sandwich. These choices offer sustained energy, ensuring you stay focussed throughout the morning.

. Late-night choices: When studying at night, avoid caffeine and heavy meals. Instead, reach for protein-packed snacks such as roasted chana, makhana, sprouts, or yoghurt with berries to maintain concentration without disturbing your sleep.

. Homemade meals: During intense study periods, steer clear of processed or packaged foods. Fresh, home-cooked meals are easier on digestion and support overall well-being, helping to keep your mind sharp.

. Incorporate physical activity: Adding some form of exercise into your daily routine can enhance brain function and focus.