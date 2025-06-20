Breaking News
AI on the future: Explore this festival in Mumbai as it dives into the evolution of art

Updated on: 20 June,2025 09:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

A three-day festival returns to the city to reiterate the rapidly evolving world of media arts, generative AI, and its potential

Moments from the Gen-AI Pattachitra artworks created by the folk artists. Pics Courtesy/Avinash Kumar

Artists have always been pushing the boundaries of technology,” remarks Avinash Kumar. The co-founder, Antariksh Studios and Eye Myth Media Arts Festival, is making an observation central to the three-day forum that will open up conversations, collaborations, and invite ideas on the changing landscape of media arts at Mahalaxmi.

While the festival has been around for over 12 years, the current edition arrives at a pivotal time in media arts. Kumar shares that the schedule covers the diverse facet of media arts from technology to conceptual creations and artworks. The opening day will see creators and collaborators from India, Australia, and Switzerland showcase different facets of the arts, from generative AI to immersive space design among others. Jo Callaghan, executive director, Adelaide Fringe Festival, observes, “Offering new tools, and systems will bring great innovation to an already fastly evolving sector. I’m excited to learn more about how India and Australia can share a cultural exchange and collaborate in future festivals.“


Illustrated panels from Human in the loop. Pics COurtesy/Digital Futures Lab & Quicksand, supported by Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies


Callaghan will be joined by Emma Roberts, artist and producer, whose works include recreating a virtual installation of the Gondwana tropical forest in Adelaide. Roberts shares, “AI can be an empowering tool for an immersive artist because in the hands of a skilled creator, it can help to push the boundaries of what is possible.” With Thea-Mai Baumann, artistic director of 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art, Sydney; Amrit Gill, CEO of Theatre Network Australia; and Ben Joseph Andrews, Immersive Realities Artist, Roberts will be part of a strong contingent from Down Under.

Among the showcases to catch will be a presentation by Damini Khosla from Digital Futures Lab, on their comic series, Human In the Loop. The talks include POV Mumbai’s take on feminism and gender in technology. Kumar’s Antariksh Studios will speak on the role technology plays in culture. One such effort is the experimental film, Swapno AI, made in collaboration with Pattachitra folk artists — Manoranjan Chitrakar, Hasir Chitrakar and Lutfo Sha — from West Bengal, and new media artists experimenting with Gen-AI, made in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

FROM Today to June 22; 1 pm onwards
AT G5A Warehouse, Laxmi Mills Estate, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalaxmi West.
LOG ON TO district.in
ENTRY Rs 499 onwards

