Watch this one-act play on the love for Shah Rukh Khan this weekend in Mumbai

A play combines the love of SRK with aspirational fantasy and a family tale

Shah Rukh Khan

Every aspiring actor in the Maximum City wishes to be him. AKA SRK brings to life that very desire. Shah Rukh, named by his father after the actor, tries to the same of path as the King of Bollywood. This one-act play, which is a juxtaposition of a father-son relation and ambitions, will stage at an Andheri venue this weekend. Written by an SRK fan, it promises to be for and about every fan of the star in the city.

ON April 16; 8 pm

AT Kalakshetra Art Studio, Aram Nagar II, Versova.

LOG ON TO insider.in

Cost Rs 250