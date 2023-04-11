Breaking News
Mumbai: Activists demand 50 per cent rebate on water charges in light of cut
Darshan death case: ‘How did cops suddenly find the suicide note’
Mumbai: Civic body’s dust mitigation project gathering dust?
Mumbai: 32-yr-old turns to crime when hawking fails; busted in 6 months
Bombay HC quashes transfer of suspended EPFO employee to Indore
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Watch this one act play on the love for Shah Rukh Khan this weekend in Mumbai

Watch this one-act play on the love for Shah Rukh Khan this weekend in Mumbai

Updated on: 11 April,2023 08:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Top

A play combines the love of SRK with aspirational fantasy and a family tale

Watch this one-act play on the love for Shah Rukh Khan this weekend in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan


Every aspiring actor in the Maximum City wishes to be him. AKA SRK brings to life that very desire. Shah Rukh, named by his father after the actor, tries to the same of path as the King of Bollywood. This one-act play, which is a juxtaposition of a father-son relation and ambitions, will stage at an Andheri venue this weekend. Written by an SRK fan, it promises to be for and about every fan of the star in the city. 


ON April 16; 8 pm 
AT Kalakshetra Art Studio, Aram Nagar II, Versova. 
LOG ON TO insider.in
Cost Rs 250




things to do in mumbai mumbai guide Theatre versova mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK