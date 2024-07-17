This rare performance will see lyricist and poet Swanand Kirkire join artistes like Sameer Rahat and verse poet Nirmika Singh, on an evening that pays tribute to Hindustani poetry, music and stories

Swanand Kirkire in the video for Shor Gul; Sameer Rahat. Pics Courtesy/Instagram; Taktook. Pic Courtesy/Andre Fernandes

Listen to this article Indulge in Hindustani poetry, music & stories at Worli this Sunday x 00:00

There is a cacophony of noise on Vile Parle railway station when lyricist and writer Swanand Kirkire’s phone call. The irony does not go unnoticed. After all, the writer’s latest single, Shor gul, released earlier this month, captures the need for a quiet space for the soul. It is this sense of poetic freedom and joie de vivre that Kirkire hopes to find at the upcoming performance, Aur Suno, at the Worli haunt, Club Jolie’s this week.

“I am drawn to spaces that nurture spoken word poetry,” the writer remarks. The multi-faceted artiste is best known as the lyricist of songs like ‘Baawra mann from Hazaaron Khwaahishein Aisi (2003) or Dheeme dheeme from Laapata Ladies (2024). “There is this misconception that a person who writes songs does not write much else,” Kirkire laughs as we name the songs. “In India, there is very little space for poetry. We look at it in the context of songs or music,” he says.

Nirmika Singh

This is a reason he was drawn to this Friday’s event. It is a blend of performance, recitation and collaboration. With fellow artistes like musician Sameer Rahat, the indie band Taktook, and storyteller and verse poet, Nirmika Singh, Aur Suno is a celebration of the Hindustani tradition of language and verse.

Singh, poet and curator of Aur Suno, recalls how the event began as an online event in 2019. She adds, “Aur Suno has perhaps fostered a unique artistic gravity within the community because it’s never been just an event or a showcase, but a space where like-minded individuals come together to explore their love for words. Every time a mehfil occurs, we all become one spirit where the best gift we greet each other with is authenticity.”

Kirkire notes, “Spoken word festivals or events are simply an evolution of mushairas and kavi sammelans.” His early years in Indore, and later years at the National School of Drama exposed him to the vast diversity of literature. His latest single, Shor gul is an example. Simple, almost nostalgic in its style, it evokes the memories of a place away from the chaos that dominates the world today.

“Nothing in my life is ever planned. This song came about five or six years ago. I tend to hum when I write, and record those on my phone. It just so happened that people heard it and encouraged me to put it out as a song,” he reveals. This is the first of many, Kirkire adds, “I have four or five more songs that will be released later this year.”

For now, it is the verse that takes priority. “The exciting part for any creative artiste is meeting fellow creators. The joy of discovery, of interacting with their talent is the reward,” Kirkire concludes.

On July 19; 8 pm onwards

At Club Jolie’s, Century Mills Compound, Worli.

Log on to @clubjolies

Xall 8657556600 (RSVP mandatory)