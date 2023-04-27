Catch the essence of Marathi lifestyle at this cultural festival in Khalapur

A festival, complete with traditional performances, aims to showcase the state’s rich cultural legacy in the arts amidst a traditional set-up

A skit by children based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Maharashtra Divas, which is observed on May 1, makes for a grand celebration of culture and heritage, and is a sight to behold. At events, you will spot nauvari-clad women, orange turban-sporting men showcasing the traditional attire, while Shahir Sable’s Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza plays on loudspeakers — in general, there is a shared emotion of pride. Bringing this with a lot more to Monteria village in Khalapur, Dr Santosh Borade, a motivational speaker and music therapist, has curated the Utsav Maharashtracha festival this weekend. “Kirtans and lavanis, which individually are great cultural aspects, have widely taken up the space when it comes to the portrayal of Maharashtra in mainstream media. Its real essence, which is about the people and their lifestyle, has been missing. We are going to perform some songs and acts that bring these elements to the forefront,” Borade mentions.

Warkari performances are the highlight of the Sohala

The show is divided into three parts. Maay Marathi, performed in the morning, will include bhajan, gondhal, jogwa — local and cultural dance forms performed across the state. “We will not just look at it as cultural performances but also elaborate the scientific significance behind these practices,” he adds. Borade explains that the festival will be inclusive of other traditions across the country given that Maharashtra is a blend of cultures.

Children from villages around Monteria will perform at the festival

The afternoon is reserved for a village tour throughout Monteria, complete with local food to offer visitors an insight into how typical Maharashtrian villages eat and work. It will be followed by a Dhindi Sohala in the evening, a procession that includes stunning performances by the Warkari sect. “The Sohala will portray the spiritual journey of Maharashtra with the recital of abhangs and Pasayadan along with Warkari dances. We have selected young kids from villages in the surrounding areas, and have trained them for a while now. They will represent the Warkari community at the festival,” he reveals.

ON April 30; 9 am to 6 pm

AT Monteria Village, Kalote Mokashi, Khalapur.

LOG ON TO monteriavillage.com

CALL 18005329040 EMAIL reservation@monteriavillage.com

COST RS 2,199 for adults and RS 1,799 for kids