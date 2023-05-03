As summer holidays roll in, we’ve found two unique trips to suit your thirst for wanderlust and adventure

The trail has an easy route

Listen to this article Love trekking and adventure? These destinations are perfect for your summer holidays x 00:00

Geology rocks!

Deep Dive India, a Lucknow-based platform conducts immersive travel experiences for different interest groups, and is now set for their annual Himalayan geological trail from May 7 in the Darma Valley in Uttarakhand.



The geology of Darma Valley will be analysed during the trek. Pic courtesy/Deep Dive India

“It has the various aspects that a regular trek does — exposure to local culture, hiking, camping out, and staying in villages. But it will look more into the scientific inquiries of the area’s geological existence, rather than appreciating scenic aspects of nature. Geologist Dr Suvrat Kher, the expert on this trail, will explain the geological phenomena in layman’s language for every individual’s understanding,” Samir Kher, co-founder, tells us.

Being a geological hotspot, the valley is also the meeting point of two countries — India and China. There are several exposed rocks and terrains that explain the history of these mountains. He mentions that there is no age limit or any experience needed for this trail. “Many of our past participants have been senior citizens and first-time trekkers. With that in mind, we have kept the trails short and easy. The inclines are not steep or too high, and medical facilities are readily available. There is 24x7 jeep support,” he assures.

On: May 7 to 13

Log on to: @deepdiveindia on Instagram

Call: 9454272174

Cost: Rs 39,000

In the mighty jungle

Amidst its concrete environs, Mumbai’s nature-loving citizens are always on the lookout for experiences to spot flora and fauna. Playing a key role in this pursuit, Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) has announced its annual Overnight Animal Watch on Budh Purnima. Assistant conservator, forest, Sudhir Sonawale reveals that an animal census is conducted every year on this particular day.

“While conducting the census, we allow a few citizens to join us and observe animal movement through the entire night. Participants will be taken on the machan — a scaffolding atop a tree at 6 pm, before animals step out of their resting places. They will be able to observe all the animals from the machan,” he adds.



Machans are built near waterbodies so it’s easier to spot wild animals who head there to quench their thirst. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

This is the first time that SGNP has made it a ticketed activity. Participants will be provided with the SGNP coffee table book, food, and water apart from other necessities. “They can get down only the next morning; hence, physical fitness is key. Bear in mind that participants cannot be transported by any vehicle at night,” Sonawale states. While there is no age limit, he explains that participants aged between 15 years to 60 years would be better suited for this activity.

On: May 5 and 6; 6 pm to 7 am

At: Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali East; Tungareshwar National Park, Usgaon.

Call: 7738778789

Email: natureinformationcentresgnp.com

Cost: Rs 2,000