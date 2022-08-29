An exhibition in Bandra will explore the dynamics of art and the stimulus of senses

Head to this Bandra venue for an exhibition that explores the idea of art being purely a stimulus for the senses

Taking my ancestors out for a walk by Shaina Nikam

Do you often feel that certain things in your life don’t fit right or make sense? Artist Shaina Nikam’s thoughts also run along the same lines. For her first solo exhibit, she preferred to not be boxed into one specific theme, style, or message and panicked when it came to labelling her show. That is when she narrowed it down to the title, But Why Does Everything Have To Make Sense, which will be on display at Method Bandra.



Shaina Nikam

A multi-media artist, Nikam experiments with different mediums and always questions the events that take place around her. The artist draws things that don’t necessarily have any primary reason behind them. It can be as simple as drawing a staircase that doesn’t lead anywhere, a person without a face, or a woman walking a penguin.

Usually, art shows have write-ups that are detailed and explain what the artist is trying to portray. However, Nikam believes in putting the work on the canvas without questioning it or finding depth or meaning in it.

Talking about Fossil Chic, one of her artworks, she shares, “It is my version of what human fossils will look like when filled with plastic and all the kinds of poison that we put in our bodies knowingly or unknowingly.” The artist hopes to leave the viewers slightly flummoxed with her 10 artworks, which are made using acrylic, sketch pens, and even Szechwan sauce.

On: September 10

At: Method Bandra, Chapel Road, St Sebastian Colony, Bandra West

Log on to: themethod.art

Call: 9821114562

