Breaking News
Thane: 22-year-old man run over by tanker after falling off bike; MNS leader claims accident was due to pothole
Mumbai: Ganeshotsav-special buses for Marathi manoos hailing from Konkan region
Mumbai sees 610 Covid-19 cases and four deaths
Rupee falls to all-time low of 80.15 against US dollar in early trade
Hijab row: SC refuses to adjourn matter, says it won’t allow ‘forum shopping’
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > An exhibition in Bandra will explore the dynamics of art and the stimulus of senses

An exhibition in Bandra will explore the dynamics of art and the stimulus of senses

Updated on: 29 August,2022 10:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Vedika Mane | vedika.mane@mid-day.com

Top

Head to this Bandra venue for an exhibition that explores the idea of art being purely a stimulus for the senses

An exhibition in Bandra will explore the dynamics of art and the stimulus of senses

Taking my ancestors out for a walk by Shaina Nikam


Do you often feel that certain things in your life don’t fit right or make sense? Artist Shaina Nikam’s thoughts also run along the same lines. For her first solo exhibit, she preferred to not be boxed into one specific theme, style, or message and panicked when it came to labelling her show. That is when she narrowed it down to the title, But Why Does Everything Have To Make Sense, which will be on display at Method Bandra.


Shaina Nikam
Shaina Nikam

A multi-media artist, Nikam experiments with different mediums and always questions the events that take place around her. The artist draws things that don’t necessarily have any primary reason behind them. It can be as simple as drawing a staircase that doesn’t lead anywhere, a person without a face, or a woman walking a penguin.


Usually, art shows have write-ups that are detailed and explain what the artist is trying to portray. However, Nikam believes in putting the work on the canvas without questioning it or finding depth or meaning in it.

Talking about Fossil Chic, one of her artworks, she shares, “It is my version of what human fossils will look like when filled with plastic and all the kinds of poison that we put in our bodies knowingly or unknowingly.” The artist hopes to leave the viewers slightly flummoxed with her 10 artworks, which are made using acrylic, sketch pens, and even Szechwan sauce.

On: September 10
At: Method Bandra, Chapel Road, St Sebastian Colony, Bandra West
Log on to: themethod.art
Call: 9821114562

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK