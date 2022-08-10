Breaking News
Attend multi-format art show Fresh Hobbies at Khar Social this weekend

Updated on: 10 August,2022 10:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Vedika Mane | vedika.mane@mid-day.com

Find an interesting line-up of fresh and talented artists under one roof at a suburban venue

Artwork by Studio Cha Ching


If dabbling in and discovering new hobbies by getting your hands dirty is what you’re always looking for, a multi-format art show, Fresh Hobbies, might make for an ideal way to spend your Sunday. The event will showcase artists across art forms and from different corners of the country.

Artwork by Yash Pradhan
Artwork by Yash Pradhan

Sharing about the event, Alexander Valladares, Impresario Handmade Restaurants’ chief marketing officer, says, “The show is curated by Homework Studio, an environmental graphic design space, and will feature workshops and festival formats with artists across formats and cities. The intent is to celebrate audio and visual experiences without any boundaries of communication media.”


Tattoo artists from the Puncturewala collective will be at the event
Tattoo artists from the Puncturewala collective will be at the event

The current edition will have an interesting line-up of five visual artists who will display their art journals and sell their merchandise; while a tattoo collective known as Puncturewala will feature some of India’s finest tattoo artists and illustrators. They also have electronic sounds with a virtual reality graffiti performance and a 360-degree football freestyle show.

Alexander ValladaresAlexander Valladares

The line-up on Sunday will feature artists including Yash Pradhan, Urjasvi Gandhi, Giggling Monkey, Studio Cha Ching, Dextrostat, and many more. “We want to bring artists as well as consumers together to cross-navigate or share their experiences on their personal journeys in any format — be it audio, visual, fashion, or even public art experiences,” Valladares signs off.

On: August 14; 4 pm
At: Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, Khar West
Log on to: insider.in

